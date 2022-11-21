Final two victims of Colorado Springs LGBT+ club shooting identified

A mother of one and a patron celebrating a friend’s birthday have been identified as the final two victims of a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBT+ nightclub on Saturday night.

Ashley Paugh, 35, was a devoted family woman whose death had devastated her 11-year-old daughter, her sister Stephanie Clark said in an interview with NBC News .

“We’re heartbroken. We’re sad. We’re mad, angry,” Ms Clark told the network on Monday.

Ms Paugh, from La Junta, Colorado, had travelled to Colorado Springs with a friend to see a comedian perform, her sister said.

Raymond Green’s death was confirmed to The Gazette by his mother. According to friends, Mr Green had been at Club Q to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Derrick Rump and Daniel Aston, who worked at Club Q, and Kelly Loving, a transgender woman who was visiting Colorado Springs, were also killed in the mass shooting on Saturday night.

Police revised the number of people wounded in the attack down to 18 on Monday, with 17 suffering gunshot wounds.

Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was arrested on suspicion of five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of hate crimes causing bodily crime on Monday, according to court records.

He allegedly used an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun in the mass shooting, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told CNN.

He was injured when Club Q patrons disarmed him during the shooting, and remains in hospital on Monday afternoon.