BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO