2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market Makes it Easier Than Ever to Shop Local and ‘Buy Black’
This holiday season, shoppers can do good with their dollars by shopping locally for everyone on their lists — don’t worry, the Brooklyn Navy Yard is making it easier than ever. Skip the Black Friday craze, and hold out for The Navy Yard’s fifth annual Wallabout Wonderland Holiday...
9 things to do in NYC this Thanksgiving Day weekend (Nov. 24 - 27)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
cohaitungchi.com
BEST Things to do in NYC at Christmas (New York Christmas Trip Itinerary)
Looking for the best things to do in NYC at Christmas? We’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a list of New York holiday experiences that will add a bit of magic to your trip to NYC in December!. Sometimes a song puts an image of a place...
Step Into Your Favorite Movies And Shows At These Immersive Experiences In NYC
Whether you’re itching to visit Monica and Rachel’s apartment in FRIENDS™, walk through the mysterious Forbidden Forest that borders Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry or observe the Titanic as it’s about to sink, NYC’s got surprises in store for you. Read on for a list of our favorite immersive experiences in the city that transport you straight into the world of your favorites. If you’re a true FRIENDS™ fan, you probably know all the show’s scenes and references. Well, you’ll get to actually recreate them at this interactive experience! Brought to you by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment...
purewow.com
The Hulken Bag Is the Perfect Gift for All Your City Friends This Holiday Season
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Value: 18/20. Functionality: 17/20. Quality: 20/20. Aesthetics: 19/20. Versatility: 18/20. TOTAL: 93/100. As a fashion editor, I find I am...
nytix.com
NYC Street Crime Is Having An Effect on Broadway Ticket Sales
Is there a direct relationship between NYC crime rates and Broadway? The numbers tell the story. A look at an overlaid graph of Broadway grosses will show that the year 2022 has ranged from $15,000,000-35,000,000 in total receipts while pre-pandemic 2019 ranged from $25,000,000-$40,000,000 and 2018 fared even better ranging from $22,000,00-$44,000,000 (holiday seasons notwithstanding).
Candlelight NYC Is Offering A Unique Black Friday Deal!
While the adrenaline rush of getting the best deals on Black Friday may seem like paradise for some, the reality is that for others, Black Friday can be very overwhelming. But far from how mind-boggling this day can be, there is a special corner of the world where Black Friday is only synonymous with relaxing candlelit evenings in exclusive venues. Want to find out more? This November 25, Black Friday is getting the full Candlelight treatment with a 15% off discount on all concerts purchased through the Fever app. What does this mean? You will not only have the chance...
Make Your Own Edible Ornaments & Shop For The Season At Wave Hill’s ‘Home for the Holidays Weekend’
Wave Hill, a gorgeous public garden and cultural center in the Bronx is kicking off the holiday season with a weekend centered around the idea “Home for the Holidays,” and the weekend is packed with a ton of exciting events! Allow the picturesque whimsical garden to fill you with joy and get you into the holiday spirit with their schedule of exciting and family-friendly events, including: Create your own one-of-a-kind wreath made from greens and other natural materials harvested right from Wave Hill’s gardens. The workshop will be held in Glyndor Gallery, which is filled with stunning botanical art in the 25th Annual International with the American Society of Botanical Artists (ASBA) exhibition, which opened back on November 19. Free tours of the exhibition will follow the wreath-making workshops.
Spark Some Holiday Magic At The Enchanting ‘Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience’ In NY
The holiday season is upon us! From movie marathons and gingerbread house decorating, to shimmering light displays and ice skating, there are endless festive traditions to indulge in this time of year. And while your plans may not include a Great Hall feast full of infinite food, there is something equally magical that you can add to your list of adventures! This winter, a stunning Forbidden-Forest-inspired trail awaits your exploration in New York’s Hudson Valley. And the best part? Holiday tickets are already on sale. Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will bring countless magical moments from the films to...
cntraveler.com
Midtown Dining is Back With 8 Exciting New Restaurants—Just in Time for the Holidays
Midtown. Just the word can make a New Yorker's skin start to crawl—their mind immediately going to the chaos that is Times Square, its American chain restaurants, and hordes of tourists. If your office is located there, you'll know that workers rush in at 9 and leave promptly at 5 to escape to more resident-friendly, and frankly cooler, parts of town. But perhaps New Yorkers could learn a thing or two from tourists because, after all, when one thinks of the Big Apple, it's the historic skyscrapers, bright lights, and storied restaurants like Patsy's (where Frank Sinatra had a secret entrance) and the King Cole Bar (which saw the likes of Salvador Dalí and Marilyn Monroe) that come to mind. And, for most of us, that's what brought us here in the first place.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
longisland.com
Primark Opens First Long Island Store at Roosevelt Field Mall
Primark, the budget fashion retailer from Ireland, has opened its first store on Long Island at Roosevelt Field Mall this month. The retailer has two other stores planned to open by the end of the year, one in Queens, and another in Brooklyn. These stores kick off Primark's US growth...
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
Brooklyn Mason Organization serves Thanksgiving feast to New Yorkers in need
Dozens gathered at the Brooklyn Masonic Temple for the annual Thanksgiving dinner run by volunteers.
queenoftheclick.com
Celebrate Thanksgiving Eve in Bay Ridge
Happy Thanksgiving Eve! In Bay Ridge, the night before Thanksgiving is celebrated with friends. 1) Screaming Broccolli will play at Wicked Monk starting at 11:00 pm – 3rd Avenue and 95th Street. 2) Baci Ristorante at 8424 – 3rd Avenue from 7:00 to 12:00 pm. 3) PC’s Bar...
12tomatoes.com
Eminem Brings Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant To New York City
2022 marks the 20-year anniversary of the theatrical release of the classic film 8 Mile. Eminem has been celebrating all year long and now, New York City residents are able to get in on the fun. Detroit residents and Eminem fans are probably already well aware of his Mom’s Spaghetti...
queenoftheclick.com
New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island
Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
A Massive Wellness Oasis Offering Spa Treatments From Around The World Is Coming To Brooklyn
And lucky for us, WORLD SPA, a brand new 50,000-square-foot urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn this December, providing NYers with the ultimate destination to relax and unwind. True to its name, the new wellness oasis will bring traditional and cultural spa treatments, practices, and rituals from around the world straight to Brooklyn! The decor itself is enough to transport visitors straight out of NYC, handmade Moroccan and Turkish tiles adorn the hammams, while authentic Kelo pine from Northern Europe was used to create the saunas and banyas. Across three floors, self care enthusiasts will get to treat themselves to Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams (a type of steam bath), cleansing Himalayan salt therapy, Japanese onsens (hot springs), infared rooms, saunas, steam rooms, and pools.
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 23-30
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
12 Exciting Things To Do In Hudson Yards
Table Of Contents Often viewed as “a city within a city,” Hudson Yards boasts impressive architecture, over 100 shops and restaurants, a cultural center, and some of NYC’s most iconic destinations such as Edge and The Vessel. There’s a seemingly endless amount of things to do in the neighborhood, and to help you figure out where to head to first, we’re sharing the best of the neighborhood. Here’s our inside scoop: La Mercerie hosts an absolutely delicious weekend brunch from 10a.m. – 3p.m. where you can indulge on a French twist on all your fav breakfast classics, such as crêpes, Croque Monsieur, and, of course, croissants.
