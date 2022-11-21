Midtown. Just the word can make a New Yorker's skin start to crawl—their mind immediately going to the chaos that is Times Square, its American chain restaurants, and hordes of tourists. If your office is located there, you'll know that workers rush in at 9 and leave promptly at 5 to escape to more resident-friendly, and frankly cooler, parts of town. But perhaps New Yorkers could learn a thing or two from tourists because, after all, when one thinks of the Big Apple, it's the historic skyscrapers, bright lights, and storied restaurants like Patsy's (where Frank Sinatra had a secret entrance) and the King Cole Bar (which saw the likes of Salvador Dalí and Marilyn Monroe) that come to mind. And, for most of us, that's what brought us here in the first place.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO