ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried was an effective altruism evangelist, pledging to give away most of his $26 billion fortune—it might have ultimately caused his downfall

Sam Bankman-Fried is a strong proponent of “earning to give”—getting rich to donate money in a way that will help the world. The sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is still rocking the crypto world as it comes to light that its CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, used customer funds to cover the company’s losses. But it’s also turned the philanthropy world upside down, as Bankman-Fried had been a major proponent of the effective altruism movement, supporting a wide-range of charities focused on the world’s most pressing problems. A closer look at how this movement shaped his beliefs might provide an answer to the question on everyone’s mind: Is SBF malicious or just an incompetent 30-year-old failed visionary?
Fortune

Old ways of working won’t meet the challenges of the next economy

There is no turning back: The future of work is global, untethered, equitable, and hyper-efficient. With the specter of a global economic downturn looming large, we are hearing many CEOs scrambling to articulate how they plan to “recession-proof” their companies—while not abandoning their growth strategies. At a...
City Journal

Opening the Golden Door

Americans want to admit more high-skilled legal immigrants like doctors and engineers, according to a new poll by the Manhattan Institute. The poll found that Americans want a system that, above all, admits people who won’t be dependent on government welfare and who want to assimilate into the American economy and society.
The Hill

There is good in this divided country — we just need to look

Politics is a polarizing sport that pits one side against the other, and there is a lot of mudslinging going on that is tragically amplified by many in the mainstream media. Many Americans hold negative feelings, including anger, distrust and resentment. Yet, on Thanksgiving, I can’t help but think of the positive elements of our country. Are we not looking hard enough for that which is good?
fintechmagazine.com

Hope for a net-zero impact system & other 2030 predictions

The Future of Finance: Eric Schurr, Chief Strategy Officer, National Products at Sunrise Banks, shares his projections for 2023 and beyond. As we end 2022, we will read our fair share of forecasts and predictions for 2023 and beyond. As a foresight practitioner, I’m asked to create my own prognostications,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy