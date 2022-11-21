Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried is a strong proponent of “earning to give”—getting rich to donate money in a way that will help the world. The sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is still rocking the crypto world as it comes to light that its CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, used customer funds to cover the company’s losses. But it’s also turned the philanthropy world upside down, as Bankman-Fried had been a major proponent of the effective altruism movement, supporting a wide-range of charities focused on the world’s most pressing problems. A closer look at how this movement shaped his beliefs might provide an answer to the question on everyone’s mind: Is SBF malicious or just an incompetent 30-year-old failed visionary?
Americans want to admit more high-skilled legal immigrants like doctors and engineers, according to a new poll by the Manhattan Institute. The poll found that Americans want a system that, above all, admits people who won’t be dependent on government welfare and who want to assimilate into the American economy and society.
Politics is a polarizing sport that pits one side against the other, and there is a lot of mudslinging going on that is tragically amplified by many in the mainstream media. Many Americans hold negative feelings, including anger, distrust and resentment. Yet, on Thanksgiving, I can’t help but think of the positive elements of our country. Are we not looking hard enough for that which is good?
Whether you believe leaders are born or leaders rise to the occasion, these vital attributes repeatedly enable employees to rise to the top.
1 in 5 Americans suffers from chronic loneliness. Here's how we can build a society that is more inclusive and nurturing
