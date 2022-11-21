Sam Bankman-Fried is a strong proponent of “earning to give”—getting rich to donate money in a way that will help the world. The sudden collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX is still rocking the crypto world as it comes to light that its CEO and founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, used customer funds to cover the company’s losses. But it’s also turned the philanthropy world upside down, as Bankman-Fried had been a major proponent of the effective altruism movement, supporting a wide-range of charities focused on the world’s most pressing problems. A closer look at how this movement shaped his beliefs might provide an answer to the question on everyone’s mind: Is SBF malicious or just an incompetent 30-year-old failed visionary?

9 DAYS AGO