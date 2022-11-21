Read full article on original website
HIV-positive heart donor's family, recipient meet
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who got a new lease on life after a ground-breaking heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and recipient got to meet the family of the woman who gave it to her. Miriam Nieves, 62, on Tuesday eagerly hugged the mother and sisters of Brittany Newton, a 30-year old Louisiana woman whose heart she received earlier this year in what doctors at Montefiore Medical Center say was the first heart transplant from an HIV-positive donor to an HIV-positive recipient. The transplant happened in April. In order to find a match, doctors at the hospital expanded their search to include HIV-positive donors.
Oregon public defender shortage: nearly 300 cases dismissed
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Courts in Oregon's Multnomah County, home to Portland, have dismissed nearly 300 cases this year, including felonies, due to a shortage of public defenders. Mike Schmidt, the county's top prosecutor, calls the shortage “an urgent threat to public safety" and released a tally showing that more than 700 low-income defendants lack legal representation. Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years but worsened during the pandemic. The state has been sued twice this year for failing to provide public defenders in a timely manner. While the original lawsuit was dismissed, a similar second suit was filed last month.
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
NY gov signs novel law that limits cryptomining, for now
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is tapping the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a first-in-the-nation law Tuesday. The measure sets a two-year pause moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptocurrency mining. That's a term for the computational process that records and secures transactions in bitcoin and similar forms of digital money. Environmentalists said the state was undermining its climate goals by letting cryptomining operations run their own natural gas-burning power plants. Cryptocurrency advocates argued that the measure would crimp New York’s economic development and singled out crypto while not addressing other fossil fuel use.
Stats after first weekend of Illinois firearm season
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- In the first weekend of the Illinois deer season hunters in Illinois have already harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer. According to the State, hunters took 478,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021. Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season ends Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting...
Warmer temperatures are on tap for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- More nice weather leads up to Thanksgiving for Central Illinois. After reaching the low-to-mid-50s Monday, it'll be several degrees warmer today and tomorrow. We'll top out in the mid-to-upper-50s this afternoon and close in on 60° Wednesday. Abundant sunshine is on tap today and tomorrow. A few...
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Jobs up in all 14 metro areas, unemployment down in most
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Jobs increased in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas from October 2021 to October 2022 according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. “Job growth in every corner of the state has remained consistently strong for...
Lottery ticket worth more than half a million dollars sold at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (NBC) - An Illinois lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, someone scored a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. The winning ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S....
Warm weather kicks off the Thanksgiving holiday across Central Illinois
(WAN WEATHER) - Rain chances are in our Thanksgiving forecast, but it'll be a warm one today. Central Illinois high temperatures will reach the low-60s today as many people hit the road for Thanksgiving. Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. A few light rain showers are possible Thursday...
11-23 High School Boys Basketball Highlights
(WAND) -- High school boys basketball in the state of Illinois is in full force. The WAND Sports Team made it out to three games tonight. Check out the scores and highlights.
