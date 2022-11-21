Read full article on original website
Vogue
From Elizabeth Taylor To Zendaya, Bulgari’s Serpenti Has Been Seducing The Stars For 75 Years
Few jewels are as instantly recognisable as Bulgari’s Serpenti, whether it’s wending its way up an arm or around the throat. An enduring favourite for stars of screen and style alike, the iconic serpent celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023, and Bulgari is kicking off the celebrations with an immersive exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery.
Vogue
What Does The Sudden Closure Of Raf Simons Mean For Fashion Now?
Quitting the stage at the top of your game is a move that becomes legends well. Few in any sphere – rock stars, politicians, business people or fashion – ever have the guts to do that. It’s a first thought that reverberates with the very recent memory of seeing Raf Simons dive from his bar-runway into an adulating crowd of fans at his warehouse rave-show in London on October 13.
Vogue
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Street-Style Looks
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to 23 November. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street-style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces, from A$AP Rocky to Rihanna, in their best Gucci looks.
Vogue
Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci After A Wildly Successful Seven-Year Run
Alessandro Michele is exiting Gucci, the brand announced today. The Roman designer had an enormously successful almost eight-year run that reversed the fortunes of the Kering-owned Italian heritage label and changed the look of fashion. Michele was a Tom Ford hire and worked under Frida Giannini. He was plucked from...
Vogue
Florence Nails ’90s Grunge Style In A Slip Dress And Platforms
#Barbiecore may increasingly seem like a distant summer memory, but Florence Pugh is keen to keep interest in the colour pink alive. From rose to blush, peach to magenta, pink is a colour that the actor returns to time and again – see the sheer Valentino PP pink gown she wore to the house’s couture show in July, for just one example.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honoured Both Princess Diana And The Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Vogue
The Mystery Of Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars Dress, Solved
When Elizabeth Taylor won her first Oscar in 1961, it was something of a shock. Taylor had just recovered from a bout of pneumonia so severe that it nearly killed her (after losing consciousness in her Dorchester suite, an emergency tracheotomy, followed by an extended hospital stay, saved her life). Then there was the fact that she had been forced to film Butterfield 8 against her wishes under her MGM contract, with the studio actually threatening to sue Taylor if she didn’t complete the shoot – despite her husband Mike Todd’s recent death in a plane crash. And, in a scandal that rocked Hollywood, Taylor had recently launched into a relationship with ’50s music idol Eddie Fisher – then the husband of American sweetheart Debbie Reynolds – a fact that no member of the Academy could easily forget, given that Taylor played a Manhattan call girl who falls in love with a married man in Butterfield 8.
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez’s “Rich Girl” Manicure Is The Ultimate Festive Season Neutral
Sometimes, the most sumptuous looks are also the simplest. Those in need of nail inspiration to round out their holiday beauty approach should look to Jennifer Lopez’s latest neutral manicure, which is all the more impactful for its subtlety. “We wanted rich girl nails for the Thanksgiving holiday,” nail...
Family tragedy for chocolate firm heir Cosmo Fry as wife Lulu Anderson, 60, dies from cancer, 10 years after they wed
Tributes have been paid to chocolate heir Cosmo Fry's wife - former fashion editor Lulu Anderson - who has sadly died of cancer aged 60. Anderson was the third wife of Fry, 65, with whom she lived for 15 years before they finally tied the knot in 2012. The couple...
Vogue
Daisy Edgar-Jones Puts Her Twist On The Tux In The Name Of 007
Impeccable suiting is synonymous with the James Bond franchise, and so it seemed fitting that Daisy Edgar-Jones wore her own take on the tuxedo to the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond movie. On the night, she wore a look by Alessandra Rich, featuring a maxi skirt with a...
Vogue
Zendaya Does Dune Chic And Has Us Reaching For Neutrals
Dune: Part Two might not be out until November 2023, but its leading lady is already fuelling the hype. Zendaya shared a photograph from the set of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic (although by the looks of those neutral expanses, it could well have been celeb-favourite Amangiri), in which she wears a desert-coloured micro cardigan befitting the wardrobe palette of her character, Chani, who meets Timothée Chalamet’s Paul in the deep dusty expanses of Arrakis.
‘A Joyful Choice’: Double Palme d’Or Winner Ruben Östlund Named Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival
Double Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund has been named new Honorary President of Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival, the biggest movie event in Scandinavia.. The “Triangle of Sadness” helmer will act as an advisor for the Swedish fest and “leave his artistic imprint on the festival program,” promised the organizers. That includes the upcoming 46th edition, starting in January. “It was both an easy and a joyful choice to accept this heavy title,” said Östlund, who will succeed previous presidents, Ingmar Bergman and Roy Andersson “We share the vision of a more vital cinema culture, free from nostalgic throwbacks. We will have to do this work...
Vogue
22 Of Alessandro Michele’s Best Red-Carpet Moments
Alessandro Michele announced that he would be leaving his post as creative director of Gucci on Wednesday. The designer had held the top job for seven years, and had worked for the company for over 20. In an Instagram post, Michele wrote: “During this long period, Gucci has been my home, my adopted family. To this extended family, to all the individuals who have looked after it and supported it, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most heartfelt embrace. Together with them I have wished, dreamed, imagined. Without them, none of what I have built would have been possible.”
Vogue
Sam McKnight Remembers What It Was Like Being Princess Diana’s Personal Hairstylist
While much of the nation is currently binge-watching the fifth season of The Crown (the series attracted 1.1 million viewers on launch day alone), there is one man who has never watched a single episode – and nor does he intend to. That man is famed hairstylist Sam McKnight,...
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Kicks Off Festive Season In A Burgundy Coat Dress
On 22 November, the Princess of Wales joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III and the Queen Consort to host President Cyril Ramaphosa, marking the first state visit since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September. For the ceremonial welcome outside Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales...
Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski Channels J Lo With A Pair Of Iconic Boots
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City in a puffer coat and a pair of skinny jeans that she tucked into her knee-high boots. The footwear in question is a pair of lace-up nubuck leather Timberland boots from a recent collaboration with Veneda Carter (currently retailing for a cool £315.)
Vogue
In Praise Of Staying In Your Own Lane, Like Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain is a star who quietly goes her own way. Not for this actor the endless browsing on Vogue Runway, or WhatsApping her stylist for access to the latest cult looks. Chastain is a Disney Princess kind of red-carpet dresser, partial to beaded ballgowns (remember that lilac sequined Gucci moment at the Oscars this year?) and ornate couture (her 2016 McQueen Cannes look still resonates today).
Vogue
Sienna’s Christmas Stockings Are Simone Rocha
’Tis the season for fun and festive cheer – and if you’re Sienna Miller, a whirlwind of non-stop parties. To kick off the Christmas countdown, Sienna attended Jimmy Choo’s cocktail party at Claridge’s (creative director Sandra Choi designed the hotel’s spectacular “Diamond” Christmas tree for 2022), on Wednesday night, alongside her Burberry model boyfriend Oli Green.
Vogue
Katie Holmes Rewears Her Luxe, Eco-Conscious Trainers
Katie Holmes stepped out in a cosy autumn look in New York on Wednesday, which included a long wool coat, a nubby cream cashmere knit sweater – worn on top of a collared shirt for a preppy effect – and a pair of artfully slouchy jeans. Around her neck, she wore an XXL mustard yellow scarf that grazed her knees. While much of her ensemble was new (at least to us observers), Holmes rewore her Chloé Nama trainers, which are crafted from recycled mesh and Leather Working Group-certified suede.
