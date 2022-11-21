ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From Elizabeth Taylor To Zendaya, Bulgari’s Serpenti Has Been Seducing The Stars For 75 Years

Few jewels are as instantly recognisable as Bulgari’s Serpenti, whether it’s wending its way up an arm or around the throat. An enduring favourite for stars of screen and style alike, the iconic serpent celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023, and Bulgari is kicking off the celebrations with an immersive exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery.
What Does The Sudden Closure Of Raf Simons Mean For Fashion Now?

Quitting the stage at the top of your game is a move that becomes legends well. Few in any sphere – rock stars, politicians, business people or fashion – ever have the guts to do that. It’s a first thought that reverberates with the very recent memory of seeing Raf Simons dive from his bar-runway into an adulating crowd of fans at his warehouse rave-show in London on October 13.
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Street-Style Looks

Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to 23 November. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street-style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces, from A$AP Rocky to Rihanna, in their best Gucci looks.
Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci After A Wildly Successful Seven-Year Run

Alessandro Michele is exiting Gucci, the brand announced today. The Roman designer had an enormously successful almost eight-year run that reversed the fortunes of the Kering-owned Italian heritage label and changed the look of fashion. Michele was a Tom Ford hire and worked under Frida Giannini. He was plucked from...
Florence Nails ’90s Grunge Style In A Slip Dress And Platforms

#Barbiecore may increasingly seem like a distant summer memory, but Florence Pugh is keen to keep interest in the colour pink alive. From rose to blush, peach to magenta, pink is a colour that the actor returns to time and again – see the sheer Valentino PP pink gown she wore to the house’s couture show in July, for just one example.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
The Mystery Of Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars Dress, Solved

When Elizabeth Taylor won her first Oscar in 1961, it was something of a shock. Taylor had just recovered from a bout of pneumonia so severe that it nearly killed her (after losing consciousness in her Dorchester suite, an emergency tracheotomy, followed by an extended hospital stay, saved her life). Then there was the fact that she had been forced to film Butterfield 8 against her wishes under her MGM contract, with the studio actually threatening to sue Taylor if she didn’t complete the shoot – despite her husband Mike Todd’s recent death in a plane crash. And, in a scandal that rocked Hollywood, Taylor had recently launched into a relationship with ’50s music idol Eddie Fisher – then the husband of American sweetheart Debbie Reynolds – a fact that no member of the Academy could easily forget, given that Taylor played a Manhattan call girl who falls in love with a married man in Butterfield 8.
Jennifer Lopez’s “Rich Girl” Manicure Is The Ultimate Festive Season Neutral

Sometimes, the most sumptuous looks are also the simplest. Those in need of nail inspiration to round out their holiday beauty approach should look to Jennifer Lopez’s latest neutral manicure, which is all the more impactful for its subtlety. “We wanted rich girl nails for the Thanksgiving holiday,” nail...
Daisy Edgar-Jones Puts Her Twist On The Tux In The Name Of 007

Impeccable suiting is synonymous with the James Bond franchise, and so it seemed fitting that Daisy Edgar-Jones wore her own take on the tuxedo to the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond movie. On the night, she wore a look by Alessandra Rich, featuring a maxi skirt with a...
Zendaya Does Dune Chic And Has Us Reaching For Neutrals

Dune: Part Two might not be out until November 2023, but its leading lady is already fuelling the hype. Zendaya shared a photograph from the set of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic (although by the looks of those neutral expanses, it could well have been celeb-favourite Amangiri), in which she wears a desert-coloured micro cardigan befitting the wardrobe palette of her character, Chani, who meets Timothée Chalamet’s Paul in the deep dusty expanses of Arrakis.
‘A Joyful Choice’: Double Palme d’Or Winner Ruben Östlund Named Honorary President of Göteborg Film Festival

Double Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund has been named new Honorary President of Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival, the biggest movie event in Scandinavia.. The “Triangle of Sadness” helmer will act as an advisor for the Swedish fest and “leave his artistic imprint on the festival program,” promised the organizers. That includes the upcoming 46th edition, starting in January. “It was both an easy and a joyful choice to accept this heavy title,” said Östlund, who will succeed previous presidents, Ingmar Bergman and Roy Andersson  “We share the vision of a more vital cinema culture, free from nostalgic throwbacks. We will have to do this work...
22 Of Alessandro Michele’s Best Red-Carpet Moments

Alessandro Michele announced that he would be leaving his post as creative director of Gucci on Wednesday. The designer had held the top job for seven years, and had worked for the company for over 20. In an Instagram post, Michele wrote: “During this long period, Gucci has been my home, my adopted family. To this extended family, to all the individuals who have looked after it and supported it, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most heartfelt embrace. Together with them I have wished, dreamed, imagined. Without them, none of what I have built would have been possible.”
The Princess Of Wales Kicks Off Festive Season In A Burgundy Coat Dress

On 22 November, the Princess of Wales joined her husband, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III and the Queen Consort to host President Cyril Ramaphosa, marking the first state visit since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September. For the ceremonial welcome outside Buckingham Palace, the Princess of Wales...
Emily Ratajkowski Channels J Lo With A Pair Of Iconic Boots

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City in a puffer coat and a pair of skinny jeans that she tucked into her knee-high boots. The footwear in question is a pair of lace-up nubuck leather Timberland boots from a recent collaboration with Veneda Carter (currently retailing for a cool £315.)
In Praise Of Staying In Your Own Lane, Like Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is a star who quietly goes her own way. Not for this actor the endless browsing on Vogue Runway, or WhatsApping her stylist for access to the latest cult looks. Chastain is a Disney Princess kind of red-carpet dresser, partial to beaded ballgowns (remember that lilac sequined Gucci moment at the Oscars this year?) and ornate couture (her 2016 McQueen Cannes look still resonates today).
Sienna’s Christmas Stockings Are Simone Rocha

’Tis the season for fun and festive cheer – and if you’re Sienna Miller, a whirlwind of non-stop parties. To kick off the Christmas countdown, Sienna attended Jimmy Choo’s cocktail party at Claridge’s (creative director Sandra Choi designed the hotel’s spectacular “Diamond” Christmas tree for 2022), on Wednesday night, alongside her Burberry model boyfriend Oli Green.
Katie Holmes Rewears Her Luxe, Eco-Conscious Trainers

Katie Holmes stepped out in a cosy autumn look in New York on Wednesday, which included a long wool coat, a nubby cream cashmere knit sweater – worn on top of a collared shirt for a preppy effect – and a pair of artfully slouchy jeans. Around her neck, she wore an XXL mustard yellow scarf that grazed her knees. While much of her ensemble was new (at least to us observers), Holmes rewore her Chloé Nama trainers, which are crafted from recycled mesh and Leather Working Group-certified suede.
