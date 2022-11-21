ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Muriel Adkins

FULTON – Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, New York. Muriel was born in Fulton to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30+ years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family.
David Francis Loveland Sr.

OSWEGO – David “Dave” Francis Loveland Sr., age 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Dave was born in Auburn, New York, to the late Whitman and Muriel (MacDavit) Loveland Jr. He was also predeceased by his sister, Deborah Millard.
Lori J. Dawson

OSWEGO – Lori J. Dawson, 63 of Oswego, New York, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening at her home. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas, and was the daughter of the late Diane (William) Kunzwiler. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Dawson is survived by her loving...
Mayor Michaels Speaks To Fulton Lions Club

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels made a presentation recently at the November Fulton Lions Club meeting on the progress of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, upcoming special events, and additional beautification projects. Michaels, who is also a Fulton Lion, explained the different phases of construction in...
Kathleen A. Bartley

OSWEGO – Kathleen A. Bartley, 72, of Oswego, New York, passed on November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Buffalo, New York, to the late Edward and Gladys (McQuade) Baier. Kathy met her husband Jim in the fall of 1966. She was a cashier...
Dolores M. Joy

OSWEGO – Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for animals and loved her dogs and cats very much. She also enjoyed gardening.
Kelly Lee Mosher

OSWEGO – Kelly Lee Mosher, 62, of Oswego, New York, courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15, in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a home elder caregiver, and as a...
Volney Elementary Raises Money With Annual Turkey Trot

FULTON – Students at Volney Elementary in Fulton ran in their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community. On Friday, Nov. 18, Volney students walked, jogged and ran in their school’s third annual Turkey Trot. Despite cold temperatures, students UPK through sixth grade buttoned up to run laps around the school.
Carl J. Ditoro Jr.

FULTON – Carl J. Ditoro Jr., 74, of Fulton, New York, passed away on November 15, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Carl J. Sr. and Doris (Johnson) McCollum. Carl was a graduate of Fulton High School....
Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
Rural Health Network Announces Rural Health Champions

FULTON – In celebration of National Rural Health Day, the Rural Health Network (RHN) of Oswego County recognized two community members for their exceptional leadership and their work as advocates for Oswego County health providers and residents. Oswego Health’s Emergency Department Director Jen Fassano, RN, and Tina Bourgeois, senior...
Flora A. Cincotta

FULTON – Flora A. Cincotta, 97, of Fulton, New York, and later Oswego, New York, died Saturday November 12, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Cincotta was born in Norwich, New York, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Grazia (Maiurano) Spadaro. She received her bachelor degree from Syracuse...
Richard L. Guernsey, Jr.

FULTON – Richard “Happy” L. Guernsey, Jr., age 60 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Kolleen Guernsey in 2021; parents, Richard and Carolyn Guernsey, Sr.; sisters, Brenda, and Linda Guernsey; brothers, Frankie, David and Don Guernsey.
Donald George Martel

OSWEGO – Donald George Martel, 69, passed away at his home in Oswego, New York, on November 14, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer for over two years. He was born in Montreal, Canada, to the late Gerard and C. Joan Martel on February 1, 1953 and moved to Corinth, New York, at a young age.
