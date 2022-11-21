Read full article on original website
Muriel Adkins
FULTON – Muriel Adkins, 75, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, New York. Muriel was born in Fulton to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30+ years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family.
David Francis Loveland Sr.
OSWEGO – David “Dave” Francis Loveland Sr., age 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home. Dave was born in Auburn, New York, to the late Whitman and Muriel (MacDavit) Loveland Jr. He was also predeceased by his sister, Deborah Millard.
Mayor Barlow Partners With Mudd Murphy For “Tithe My Shoes” Drive At City Hall
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow has partnered with the former mayor of Central Square, Millard “Mudd” Murphy, and Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair in Syracuse, to hold the “Tithe My Shoes” shoe drive at Oswego City Hall. First started in 2014, Mudd Murphy...
Lori J. Dawson
OSWEGO – Lori J. Dawson, 63 of Oswego, New York, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening at her home. She was born in Manhattan, Kansas, and was the daughter of the late Diane (William) Kunzwiler. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Dawson is survived by her loving...
County Announces Smoldering Fire In Volney Silo Is Now Extinguished
VOLNEY, N.Y. — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced the long smoldering silo fire at the former Miller Brewing and Attis Ethanol facility in the Town of Volney has been extinguished and the emergency declaration has been rescinded. Weatherup, District 9, signed an emergency order in late October...
Mayor Michaels Speaks To Fulton Lions Club
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels made a presentation recently at the November Fulton Lions Club meeting on the progress of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects, upcoming special events, and additional beautification projects. Michaels, who is also a Fulton Lion, explained the different phases of construction in...
Fulton Mayor Supports ‘Tithe My Shoes’ Efforts Under Way Throughout Oswego County
FULTON – The City of Fulton is among 11 locations throughout Oswego County collecting shoes for the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This is the ninth annual campaign, led by Millard “Mudd” Murphy, former Central Square mayor and executive...
Kathleen A. Bartley
OSWEGO – Kathleen A. Bartley, 72, of Oswego, New York, passed on November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Buffalo, New York, to the late Edward and Gladys (McQuade) Baier. Kathy met her husband Jim in the fall of 1966. She was a cashier...
Dolores M. Joy
OSWEGO – Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, New York, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for animals and loved her dogs and cats very much. She also enjoyed gardening.
Kelly Lee Mosher
OSWEGO – Kelly Lee Mosher, 62, of Oswego, New York, courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15, in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a home elder caregiver, and as a...
Osetek Racing Technologies Primed For 2023 Following Second International Classic Triumph At Oswego
OSWEGO – On the heels of their second victory in Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic 200, Osetek Racing Technologies is beginning work toward an even better 2023 campaign. Following three victories at Oswego, and yet another run at a speedway track championship with veteran driver Dave Shullick Jr....
Volney Elementary Raises Money With Annual Turkey Trot
FULTON – Students at Volney Elementary in Fulton ran in their annual Turkey Trot event, raising money for their school community. On Friday, Nov. 18, Volney students walked, jogged and ran in their school’s third annual Turkey Trot. Despite cold temperatures, students UPK through sixth grade buttoned up to run laps around the school.
Celebrating 75th Anniversary Of First Open House At Richardson-Bates House Museum December 4
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) cordially invites the public to celebrate the holiday season for the annual Victorian Christmas Open House at the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego on Sunday, December 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. The theme for this...
Carl J. Ditoro Jr.
FULTON – Carl J. Ditoro Jr., 74, of Fulton, New York, passed away on November 15, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Carl J. Sr. and Doris (Johnson) McCollum. Carl was a graduate of Fulton High School....
Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
Rural Health Network Announces Rural Health Champions
FULTON – In celebration of National Rural Health Day, the Rural Health Network (RHN) of Oswego County recognized two community members for their exceptional leadership and their work as advocates for Oswego County health providers and residents. Oswego Health’s Emergency Department Director Jen Fassano, RN, and Tina Bourgeois, senior...
Flora A. Cincotta
FULTON – Flora A. Cincotta, 97, of Fulton, New York, and later Oswego, New York, died Saturday November 12, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Cincotta was born in Norwich, New York, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Grazia (Maiurano) Spadaro. She received her bachelor degree from Syracuse...
Richard L. Guernsey, Jr.
FULTON – Richard “Happy” L. Guernsey, Jr., age 60 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Kolleen Guernsey in 2021; parents, Richard and Carolyn Guernsey, Sr.; sisters, Brenda, and Linda Guernsey; brothers, Frankie, David and Don Guernsey.
Make The Most Of Thanksgiving Break With These Festive Events
OSWEGO COUNTY – Communities throughout Oswego County kick off the holiday season with festive activities, several happening right after Thanksgiving. Take advantage of the variety of family-fun events being held across the county, including Christmas tree lightings, craft fairs and more. If you enjoy looking at Christmas lights, join...
Donald George Martel
OSWEGO – Donald George Martel, 69, passed away at his home in Oswego, New York, on November 14, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer for over two years. He was born in Montreal, Canada, to the late Gerard and C. Joan Martel on February 1, 1953 and moved to Corinth, New York, at a young age.
