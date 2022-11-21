Read full article on original website
Countdown to Kickoff: UNC-NC State
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The eye-rubbing surreality of it all happened at warp speed for North Carolina defender Chris Collins, whose recollection of the Tar Heels’ epic crumbling last season at NC State remains a haunting memory. “It was kind of like a blink of an eye,” Collins...
How to Watch: NC State vs. UNC football 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. -- After an offseason where NC State appeared primed to climb to the top of the ACC and North Carolina was in a rebuild year, the tables have turned drastically. The Wolfpack finds itself stuck at seven wins and leaning on a fourth-string quarterback while UNC is looking to secure double-digit wins with a Heisman candidate under center before heading to the ACC Championship Game next weekend.
Complete Box Score from Battle 4 Atlantis: NC State 76, Dayton 64
NC State got down early against Dayton in the Bahamas by double figures, but responded to take a four-point lead into the half. The Wolfpack then cruised to a win in the second half behind a 17-0 run and strong guard play from Jarkel Joiner with 27 points and a near double-double from Jack Clark with 10 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Postgame Takeaways: Pack Bounces Back with Complete Win Over Dayton
ATLANTIS, BAHAMAS -- NC State picks up their first win in the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis with a strong 76-64 win over defending A-10 Champions Dayton Flyers. NC State was paced by a 27-point performance from Jarkel Joiner. This win gives NC State its first signature win of the season, with an opportunity for another one tomorrow in the Bahamas before heading back to Raleigh.
Preview: Can Duke (5-1) produce a much better effort against Xavier (4-1) in PK85 second round?
Following a less than stellar opening performance against Oregon State, the Blue Devils will face a quick turnaround when they face Xavier on Friday in the second round of the PK85 event in Portland, Oregon. The Musketeers come into the game having rolled past Florida, 90-83, on the strength of...
Scheyer admits Duke lacked an edge when facing Oregon State on Thursday
It wasn’t pretty, but Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's team was able to overcome a horrid shooting performance to outlast Oregon State on Thursday afternoon in Portland. Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young both posted double-doubles with the freshman center scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds while the graduate transfer added 11 points and 15 boards to help the Blue Devils rally from a six point deficit midway through the second half to secure the win.
UNC vs. Iowa State Preview: PKI semifinals
No. 1 North Carolina (5-0) vs. Iowa State (4-0) Phil Knight Invitational semifinals. Friday, Nov. 25 — 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) “It doesn’t matter if it’s West Coast, East Coast, if we play at 10 a.m., 10 p.m. We have to come out with a sense of urgency and enthusiasm. We all love the game, so we should have that passion and kind of be emotional. Coach Davis was talking to us about playing with that fire, playing with enthusiasm and energy, and you kind of can see that sometimes it’s not really there.” — UNC guard RJ Davis, after the Tar Heels defeated Portland 89-81 in Thursday’s tournament opener.
Ducks lose control late, can't fend off No. 8 UNC in PKI opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Ducks led for the high majority of Thursday's game with No. 8 North Carolina. However, the final quarter was all Tar Heels. Oregon's lead reached double-figures in the second and third quarter, and got up to seven in the fourth before UNC used an 11-1 run in less than two minutes of game-time to flip the script and take control late. The Duck rally fell short, as they fell 85-79 in their debut at the PK Invitational before a small crowd at the Chiles Center.
Grace VanSlooten stands tall on big stage, draws praise from Graves and others
PORTLAND, Ore. — Kelly Graves is having fun again. Even the fourth quarter breakdowns that led to his team's 85-79 loss to North Carolina couldn't completely dampen his spirit. Sure, the Ducks lost their first game of the season, but Thursday is Thanksgiving, and the long-time Oregon head coach...
UNC basketball survives Portland: Tar Heels' near-upset loss draws criticism from national media
North Carolina survived an upset scare Thursday, holding off a game Portland squad, 89-81, in the Phil Knight Invitational. Portland led with less than five minutes in the game and only trailed by three points in the final minute before the Tar Heels put things away. For North Carolina, it...
