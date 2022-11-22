ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bahrain's king approves new Cabinet

 5 days ago
Nov 21 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 21 story has been refiled to add dropped 'a' at the end of the finance minister's name)

Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on Monday approved the formation of a new Cabinet after reappointing Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to lead it.

The king accepted the Cabinet's resignation earlier on Monday after general elections were held on Nov. 12.

He later reappointed Prince Salman as prime minister and asked him to form a new Cabinet, state news agency (BNA) reported.

The newly appointed Cabinet kept Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah as minister of oil and environment, Abdullatif Al Zayani as foreign minister, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa as finance minister.

Related
Cuba wins China debt relief, new funds

HAVANA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China has agreed to restructure Cuban debt and provide new trade and investment credits to the beleaguered Caribbean Island nation after a meeting in Peking between the two Communist countries’ leaders.
Iranian fans savour victory but wrangle over protests

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Iran's national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support for protesters back home.
Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a "social agreement" with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year.
