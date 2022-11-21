ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'

Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
EW.com

Dancing With the Stars finale: The season 31 winner is...

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! The Dancing With the Stars season 31 finale went out with a bang. Last week we saw 90210 actor Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater eliminated from low scores and CODA star Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart eliminated after a unanimous vote by the judges, which meant a battle between TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, actor-comedian Wayne Brady, Drag Race and We're Here queen Shangela, and Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey for this season's mirrorball trophy.
msn.com

Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough, Jenna Johnson And More React After Cheryl Burke Announces She’s Leaving The Show

Dancing with the Stars fans only just learned that longtime judge Len Goodman will leave the show at the end of its latest season but, now, another big name tied to the series is exiting as well. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke will depart after 26 seasons on the reality dancing competition, and Derek Hough, Jenna Johnson, and many others shared their thoughts on social media regarding how they feel about that massive news.
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
tvinsider.com

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Champion Charli D’Amelio Talks Mirror Ball Win & Future of ‘The D’Amelio Show’

It wasn’t a surprise that Charli D’Amelio (The D’Amelio Show) and Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) were the top two finalists in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars after each celebrity and their respective pro partners, Mark Ballas and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, earned perfect scores in both their redemption and freestyle dances in the finale.
Us Weekly

Every ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Mirrorball champs or not, Dancing With the Stars has featured some impeccable professional dancers in the years since the ABC competition series premiered in 2005. Derek Hough, Cheryl Burke and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are among the talent who have lit up the ballroom. Some of the show’s stars went on to achieve major success in their careers while […]
E! News

Find Out Who Won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars

Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. The D'Amelios can use the Mirrorball trophy as a Thanksgiving centerpiece. Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas took home the season 31 Dancing With the Stars title on a very emotional night inside the ballroom Nov. 21, as some DWTS veterans also took their final bows.
digitalspy.com

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
E! News

Len Goodman Is Leaving Dancing With the Stars After 17 Years

Watch: Jessie James Decker Says She Wouldn't Do DWTS Again. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, head judge Len Goodman announced he will be leaving the dance competition series at the end of the season. "While we are all getting excited and looking forward so much...

