Read full article on original website
Related
The One High-Sugar Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Ah, sugar—our taste buds can’t get enough of it, but our bodies are better off without it. Although there’s no denying the joy of treating yourself to a bit of sweetness every now and then, consuming too much sugar on a regular basis can put your overall health at risk and should be avoided as much as possible if you’re looking to lose weight and/or maintain a healthy metabolism. And while processed, sugary foods are never a great idea, they can be especially detrimental to your health if you eat them for breakfast, as they typically lack the fuel your body needs to take on the day and will lead to blood sugar spikes later on. In fact, there’s one sugary breakfast food that health experts warn you should avoid at all costs: breakfast cereal.
aarp.org
Superfoods for the Brain
You are what you eat, the saying goes — and that holds true for the neck up. Just as diet plays an important role in the health of your heart, your skin and other organs in the body, what you put in your mouth can affect the health of your brain.
3 Types Of Fruit You Should Be Eating Every Day For A Healthier Body Over 40, According To Doctors
Fruits are an important part of any healthy diet. They’re typically high in fiber, packed with essential vitamins and minerals, and not to mention one of the best ways to satisfy a sweet tooth without packing in unhealthy sugars. In fact, certa...
A cardiologist shares 5 foods she almost never eats, from coconut oil to chips — and suggests healthier alternatives
A cardiologist said she avoids foods that are highly processed and packed unhealthy fats or sugar, opting for heart-healthy alternatives like yogurt.
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Cardiologists Agree: These Are The High-Sugar Foods You Have To Stop Buying ASAP
When you think of foods to avoid for heart health, some obvious offenders probably pop into your head: greasy meals from McDonald’s, fried food, red meat, etc. However, it’s important to remember that eating an excess of sugar can also take a serious toll on your cardiovascular health over time, putting you at risk for issues like high blood pressure and, ultimately, heart disease.
Popculture
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
TODAY.com
Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains
Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
Scientists Invent ‘Quantum Watch’, a Mind-Bending New Way to Measure Time
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have invented a trippy new way to measure time by searching for eerie “fingerprints” in the quantum realm, which governs the universe at very small scales, reports a new study. The novel technique differs from the most familiar ways of keeping time because it is not anchored to a “time zero” that marks the start of a recorded period.
Medical News Today
High amounts of salty, processed foods could double stress levels, study finds
While the physical effects of excess salt intake are well documented, scientists have yet to understand how high salt consumption impacts emotional well-being. A recent European study showed that a salt-rich diet can double the peak stress response in mice. Researchers are also looking into how high salt intake may...
cohaitungchi.com
What happens to your body when you drink diet coke?
From the pharmacist that brought us the now famous infograph explaining what Coke, and other cola-based beverages are doing to our overall health, comes an equally disturbing insight into their chemical-filled cousins. Various studies have proven that routine consumption of diet soft drinks, like diet coke, coke zero and other...
Don't blame the turkey. Here's what experts say is really behind your food coma
If you think holiday turkey is responsible for the afternoon sleepiness you feel, you'd be wrong, experts say. Here's the real gobble.
KRGV
Consumer Reports: Benefits of consuming smoothies in the fall
Smoothies! If the word makes you think of icy, berry-filled summer drinks, think again. Fall is here, and Consumer Reports nutritionists share some tips to help you get a healthy boost from autumn apples, pumpkins, and the warm spices that go with them. What’s so fabulous about fall smoothies? Should...
Healthline
Does Eating Horseradish Affect IBS Symptoms?
There’s a well-established connection between a person’s diet and IBS symptoms. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common type of gut disorder that affects. of the general population. It’s characterized by symptoms such as abdominal pain and discomfort, bloating, cramping, and gassiness. There’s a well-established relationship between...
WFMZ-TV Online
How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don't
Thanksgiving is a complicated time for Taelor Barton. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee chef is gathering with family to share a meal on the holiday, but the history of how the US has treated Native Americans hangs heavy in the air. While the conventional narrative around Thanksgiving has been one of...
CNET
Skip Meat Once a Week and Watch Your Grocery Bills Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You've likely heard the phrase "Meatless Monday" before. It's a simple enough statement to understand: You skip eating meat one day a week to improve your nutrition. But going meatless once a week has many benefits besides lowering your risk of cancer, heart disease and obesity -- it can benefit your wallet too.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Actually Eat Brown Rice? What Are The Risks?
Brown rice is a healthy food staple for humans and one of the most popular food groups worldwide. Humans consumed 509 million tons of rice in 2020-2021! It’s a popular part of the human diet, but can dogs actually eat brown rice, and if so, what are the risks?
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
Comments / 0