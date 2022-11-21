ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

How indigenous chefs observe Thanksgiving, or don't

Thanksgiving is a complicated time for Taelor Barton. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee chef is gathering with family to share a meal on the holiday, but the history of how the US has treated Native Americans hangs heavy in the air. While the conventional narrative around Thanksgiving has been one of...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy