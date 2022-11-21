ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Futurism

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Grim Genetic Test Results, Will Take Break From Acting

Chris Hemsworth of Marvel fame — and one of the biggest movie stars on the planet — will be taking an unexpected break from acting after learning that he carries two copies of a gene that spikes his chances of developing Alzheimer's disease. The sobering revelation came to...
Futurism

Elon Musk's Wealth Has Plummeted by Over $100 Billion This Year

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has had a whirlwind of a year. While SpaceX has made significant progress in developing its Starship rocket capable of returning humans to the Moon, Tesla has had a rough time, with shares plummeting around 52 percent. That means Musk's net worth has been...
Futurism

Scientists Increasingly Calling to Dim the Sun

The idea of "solar geoengineering," or shooting untold dollars' worth of particles into the stratosphere to reduce the warming of the Sun, has long been seen as a last resort for tackling a growing climate crisis. Despite plenty of opposition to the idea of meddling with entire ecosystems at once,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy