Disney's Boomerang CEO Has Little Time and Lots to Do
Bob Iger has a long list of things to do in the next two years at Disney. His priorities are becoming clear.
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
Marvel removes two Disney+ TV episodes as it spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Marvel has been forced to remove two TV episodes from Disney Plus after it spoiled a big MCU reveal.Earlier this week, the studio released Marvel Studios: Legends , a compilation clip series designed to recap fans on past events ahead of the studio’s forthcoming releases.The new instalments, released on Wednesday (23 November), placed the spotlight on Drax the Destroyer and Mantis, who are played in the Guardians of the Galaxy series by Dave Bautista and Pom Klementeiff, respectively.However, one of the clips featured in both episodes was actually a deleted scene revealing a rather big plot detail that...
Disney World Leans Into a Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
James Cameron berated an exec who wanted 'Avatar' to be shorter by telling him it would 'make all the money.' The sequel is even longer.
James Cameron swore at the exec and told him to get out of his office. "Avatar" went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
Diego Luna recalls making Andor ‘during a difficult time’ as finale stuns Star Wars fans
Diego Luna has paid tribute to Andor following the release of episode 12, the finale of the hit show.Andor began in September and, after its first three episodes, swiftly became the best-reviewed Star Wars project in years.Each week, fans flocked to social media to share messages of appreciation for creator Tony Gilroy’s success in recapturing the magic they believed was missing in other projects.It has been regularly mentioned that he did this by avoiding fan service and, instead, created an intriguing story that is set to be concluded in a second season of 12 episodes.Luna, who stars as Rogue...
A forgotten sci-fi bust that ripped off a much better movie by its own director crash lands on streaming
If you were to name a big budget studio project directed by Ivan Reitman that revolved around a team of bumbling scientists getting caught up in a fantastical end-of-the-world scenario that finds them battling against creatures the general public widely believed to be a myth, would it be Evolution?. Of...
24 Beloved Comedy Movies And TV Shows That People Simply Don't Find Funny
"It makes me want to sandpaper my eyes and pour molten lava into my ears."
Man solves 15-year-old Disneyland riddle
A Disney YouTuber solved a 15-year-old riddle hidden inside Disneyland, thanks to his subscribers. Chris Provost, who runs the Provost Park Pass YouTube channel, explained the mystery behind the hidden message and why it hadn’t been solved in over a decade. During a previous video Provost recorded, fans noticed a unique skeleton painting on the […]
