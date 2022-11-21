ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

States scammed out of the most money

Stacker looked at which states were impacted most by scams in 2021 and the amount of money reported as lost using data from the Federal Trade Commission. This list includes all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington D.C. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

The Chinese drones over Washington

EVERY STEP YOU TAKE, EVERY MOVE YOU MAKE — The Chinese-made drones will be watching you. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the Senate Homeland Security, Commerce and Intelligence committees have received classified briefings from federal officials and drone industry experts on hundreds of intrusions into secure airspace by recreational drones made by Chinese company DJI.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy