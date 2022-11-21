Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
fox29.com
Berks County native among victims killed in Colorado Springs nightclub shooting
BERKS County, Pa. - While the Colorado Springs community is mourning the loss of several people due to the tragic shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the Berks County community is grieving the loss of one of the victims who was from the Delaware Valley. Anderson Aldrich, 22,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Four students are shot as high school dismisses early for Thanksgiving, PA police say
Four students were shot on Wednesday, Nov. 23, as their Philadelphia high school dismissed early for Thanksgiving break, police said. The shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. near Overbrook High School on the northwest side of Philadelphia. Police said a group of students had congregated near a beauty salon, when an...
Arrest made for truck reported stolen out of California
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found with a box truck reported stolen from California. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m. officers stopped an International Box Truck with a Minnesota license plate after it was alerted to be stolen. Police say it […]
Dealers question report tracing guns used in Pennsylvania crimes
Just a fraction of Pennsylvania’s thousands of gun dealers — most of them in the greater Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas — represent the biggest source of firearms linked to crimes in the state, according to one of the nation’s most influential groups combating gun violence. In...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations
“It obviously sends a very strong and sincere message that he’s wanting to get stuff done,” former Democratic Party chair T.J. Rooney said. The post Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
LehighValleyLive.com
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
thevalleyledger.com
Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos
SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
hias.org
A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania
Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.
Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
PennLive.com
Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police
A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
Suspects attack Philadelphia business owner in driveway, steal $60,000: Police
A Philadelphia business owner was attacked in his own driveway. Police say he was robbed of $60,000.
WTRF
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
WOLF
Multiple stolen license plates recovered from Luzerne County home
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Twelve license plates, some reported stolen out of South Carolina, were recovered from a home in Duryea earlier this month. According to Duryea Police, on November 1st around 4 PM, multiple state and local agencies served an arrest and search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Mcalpine Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic […]
Comments / 0