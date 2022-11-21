Read full article on original website
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
Construction ahead: Affordable housing popping up in Beaverton
The South Cooper Mountain and Aloha areas are getting special attention when it comes to new home development.Have you noticed the construction fences popping up around Beaverton? A list of new subdivisions and apartment complexes are on their way to becoming reality, some within sight of major thoroughfares. Three affordable housing developments are well on their way to occupancy — two in South Cooper Mountain and one in Aloha — and smaller subdivisions are working on permits from Washington County. The larger affordable apartment projects have received a leg up in funding through money set aside by the Beaverton and...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
WWEEK
Won’t Word Get Out That Portland Is a Shangri-La for Those Without a Home?
WW that the city will be constructing villages capable of accommodating 1,500-plus houseless campers. That’s great, but won’t it be self-fulfilling? Won’t the word get out that Portland is a Shangri-La for those without a home, exacerbating the problem? —Perpetually Pursuing Paradise. I’ve heard plenty of...
Portland mayor’s office looks at locations for six designated camping sites
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city council is on board with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new plan to ban unsanctioned homeless camping and build six large-scale designated camping sites, and attention is now turning to the big first question: Where will they be located?. Wheeler met with all of...
traveloregon.com
Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland
Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
kptv.com
Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
kptv.com
Authorities search for missing, endangered Tigard man
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m. Authorities […]
kptv.com
Albany man’s dream to help houseless takes shape with ‘Sleep Trailers’
ALBANY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Albany man joined with a Salem business to create a special trailer designed to help people experiencing homelessness get off the streets and out of tents. The mobile trailer features eight small sleeping pods, four on the bottom row and four more on top, that...
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
kptv.com
Portland woman wanted for Clackamas Co. school thefts, Multnomah Co. burglary
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old Portland woman is wanted in connection with four thefts that happened in Clackamas County schools, as well as a prior warrant from Multnomah County, according to the Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office. According to police, between Nov. 9 and 14, Sarah Rebecca Salo...
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
