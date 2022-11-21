ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

Nearly 4,000 PGE customers without electricity

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 4,000 Portland General Electric customers were without service Tuesday afternoon, according to PGE’s outage map. The largest cluster of outages was in northeast Salem where 3,410 customers were affected. A tree on a power line near St. Vincent’s Hospital in Portland also caused 209...
PORTLAND, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Construction ahead: Affordable housing popping up in Beaverton

The South Cooper Mountain and Aloha areas are getting special attention when it comes to new home development.Have you noticed the construction fences popping up around Beaverton? A list of new subdivisions and apartment complexes are on their way to becoming reality, some within sight of major thoroughfares. Three affordable housing developments are well on their way to occupancy — two in South Cooper Mountain and one in Aloha — and smaller subdivisions are working on permits from Washington County. The larger affordable apartment projects have received a leg up in funding through money set aside by the Beaverton and...
BEAVERTON, OR
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
traveloregon.com

Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland

Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food. On top of that, all the restaurants mentioned on this list are great choices for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasions with a loved ones.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Authorities search for missing, endangered Tigard man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities seek the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man after he was last seen leaving his home in Tigard on Tuesday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 32-year-old Daniel Huth left his home, on Southwest McFarland Boulevard near Southwest Bull Mountain Road, around 2:30 a.m. Authorities […]
TIGARD, OR
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR

