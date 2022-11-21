My hair is best compared to a three-year-old – sometimes it happily cooperates and I’m treated to ‘good hair days’, while on other occasions it throws a major tantrum and refuses to do anything I ask of it. As well as its toddler tendencies, whenever the forecast is predicting rain or humidity, my fine hair gives me the middle finger and prepares to take frizz to a whole new level. So, when I discovered this anti-frizz product that claims to ‘waterproof’ your hair, I just had to get my hands on it. Of course, the product I’m talking about is the Color Wow Dream Coat.

