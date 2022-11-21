ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome school board hires Epps as CTAE director, accepts resignation of RHS Band Director Chad Hannah

By , Adam Carey
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bsOm_0jJ2TdNu00
Christy Epps

The Rome School Board approved the promotion of Christy Epps as director of the college and career academy as well as declining to accept the rescinded resignation of band director Chad Hannah.

The Rome School Board unanimously approved the promotion of Epps after an hour-long executive session Monday afternoon at the Rome City Schools Central Office.

“The wealth of experience Dr. Epps brings to this role will be fundamental in the long-term growth of Rome City Schools’ College and Career Academy,” said Superintendent Eric L. Holland.

Later in the afternoon it was announced that Rome City Schools "accepted the resignation of the Rome High School band director." That announcement came after Hannah, who had previously tendered his resignation, was seeking to withdraw the resignation, according to an email sent Friday.

The word that Hannah would be leaving the RHS band prompted a significant social media outcry from band parents. Director of bands since 2014, Hannah’s contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 school year. His resignation, dated Nov. 8, came after Superintendent Eric Holland announced a 5-day suspension without pay.

The disciplinary note from Holland documents a series of verbal confrontations between the band director and school administrators, the athletics director, as well as Holland occurring this past September as well as the fall semester in 2021.

Epps most recently served as principal for Phoenix Learning Center, Rome Transitional Academy and Virtual Learning Academy since July of 2021.

Epps is a graduate of the University of Georgia, and began her education career as a math teacher at East Jackson Middle School and then a work-based learning coordinator and Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher at Commerce High School before coming to Rome City Schools.

Epps was named as an assistant principal of Rome Middle School in July 2014 and remained in that role until her appointment as principal at Phoenix Learning Center.

Epps comes to the College and Career Academy with a wealth of previous experience, as the Phoenix Learning Center currently offers students CTAE opportunities and work-based learning placements.

Holland, who was hired in September, has made a number of new hires as he puts his team together at Rome City Schools.

The school system has a number of notable hires including Barbara Patrick-Lashley, assistant superintendent of teaching, literacy, and learning; Winnie Wright, director of communications and public engagement; Jessica Presley, director of special education; and Greg Studdard, director of finance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
harbinclinic.com

Harbin Clinic Honors Employee Dedication with Service Awards Ceremony

Harbin Clinic honored its longest-serving full-time employees with a Service Award Ceremony. During the celebratory event, employees were recognized for their contribution of 10 years or more to Harbin Clinic. The 77 employees honored for their service have worked a combined 1,385 years for Harbin Clinic. “It is with grateful...
High School Football PRO

Rome, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Marist School football team will have a game with Rome High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Plans for Kennesaw hotel on Old 41 Highway dropped for mixed-use development

Plans for a 140-room hotel on Old 41 Highway, where the Electric Cowboy nightclub used to sit, were officially abandoned Monday. The hotel was approved in 2018 as part of a 13-acre mixed-use development by Varner Developers on the former site of the Kennesaw Crossing Shopping Center. It was a highly desired component of the project since the only hotel inside city limits was destroyed by a fire earlier that year.
KENNESAW, GA
eastcobbnews.com

East Cobb 2022 precinct votes in U.S. Senate, Governor’s races

With early voting starting this weekend and continuing into next week for the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff, we took a deeper look at the general election results in that race as well as the governor’s race in East Cobb precincts. While some parts of East Cobb have been trending...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Douglas County kicks off early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County was first out of the gates on early voting in Georgia on Tuesday, offering voters the earliest chance among the state's 159 counties to cast a vote in the Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. The early voting period will...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
etxview.com

Douglas first to kick off early voting in runoff

Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams made it clear during an early morning press conference Tuesday that Douglas County is leading the way in early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Douglas County is the first county to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Parade and Market Bring Christmas to Downtown Carrollton December 3

Santa Claus, a gift market and parade are all coming to town, as Christmas in Carrollton returns to Adamson Square, December 3. Starting at 1 pm, event organizers with the city invite the public to explore downtown and shop the Christmas Market for unique, hand-made gifts like jewelry, baked goods, candles, soap and woodworking from local artisans and small businesses. Carolers will fill the air with sounds of the season. People can snap pics with Santa (if they bring their own camera) and enjoy crafts and activities at Santa’s Workshop. Kids can send their wish list directly to the North Pole by dropping it into Santa’s mailbox. The SEC Championship game will be shown on the big screen at the Amp starting at 4 pm.
CARROLLTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retires after 50 years in Atlanta TV news

ATLANTA — Wednesday marked the end of an era at WSB-TV and in Atlanta television news. Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher retired after 51 years on air. He is best known for his investigative work, uncovering government misspending and mistakes. But as Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship reports, Belcher is an Atlanta native who made his mark long before he thought about a news career.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Trojans sweep competition to claim championship title

After concluding the regular season with a 6-2 record and securing playoff wins over Milton and Walton, the Carrollton Junior High School seventh-grade Trojan football team defeated Roswell 22-12 to take the championship title for the Division A Georgia Middle School Athletic Association team Nov. 12. The seventh-grade team is...
CARROLLTON, GA
Snowboard Magazine

Rome Celebrates 20 Years Where it All Began

You know the saying "you can't go home again"? It's bullshit. We all have a beginning to our snowboarding story—sometimes there are a few beginnings: our first turns, first big resort, first job, etc. In issue 19.1, I wrote about my personal beginning in the snowboard industry, a path that started squarely at 1 Derby Lane, Rome’s Vermont headquarters. As I wrote, I kept thinking about just how lucky I was that a burgeoning snowboard brand would welcome a snowboard-obsessed college student into their midst; the way I see it, I was getting way more out of it than they were. I was wholly inexperienced, constantly in awe of everything around me, and mostly devoid of any real applicable skill, other than an uncompromising desire to contribute in any way, no matter how small. My excitement to fill my brain with literally all the snowboard information that I could, no matter how nerdy, made up for my lack of real world business prowess—at least I think—and Josh, Paul, Sully, Dennis, Tim, Mike, Paddock, Cavan, and crew let me hang around.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
3K+
Followers
948
Post
445K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy