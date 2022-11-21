Schooling is an exciting time for parents and students alike. As a college student myself at Grand Canyon University, I have found myself feeling thrilled for the rest of the year ahead, ready to tackle whatever it may hold. However, that excitement that I and so many others associate with school is a privilege that hasn’t been shared equally. For thousands of Indigenous children in Arizona and beyond, school didn’t mean learning and growth – it meant...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO