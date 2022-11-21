Read full article on original website
How many Native American children died at Arizona boarding schools? It's time to find out
Schooling is an exciting time for parents and students alike. As a college student myself at Grand Canyon University, I have found myself feeling thrilled for the rest of the year ahead, ready to tackle whatever it may hold. However, that excitement that I and so many others associate with school is a privilege that hasn’t been shared equally. For thousands of Indigenous children in Arizona and beyond, school didn’t mean learning and growth – it meant...
As California droughts intensify, ecosystems and rural communities will bear the brunt
Increased groundwater demand and less precipitation because of drought have forever altered the state, but several sectors will be hit especially hard.
Column: California takes the lead on hate. That's a good thing. Someone has to
With hate crimes against vulnerable groups skyrocketing nationwide, including the recent shooting in Colorado targeting the LBGTQ community, California is taking the lead on fighting violence.
