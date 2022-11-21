Read full article on original website
itechpost.com
HP to Layoff 6000 Jobs as Part of Restructuring Plans
HP is joining other tech companies in laying off its employees. The popular tech giant recently revealed it would soon lay off many of its employees after its rapid growth and hiring spree during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. HP is one of the latest tech companies to lay...
scaffoldmag.com
ARA forecasts softening rental
The equipment rental industry is expected to see single digit increases over the next four years according to the latest American Rental Association (ARA) forecast released in early November. The softening followed two years of rapid post-pandemic revenue growth in 2021 and 2022, the association said. Its latest forecast is...
scaffoldmag.com
‘People’ category added for 2023 European Rental Awards
The 2023 European Rental Awards will include a new award category for ‘Best Initiative in People’. The award will recognise successful initiatives to attract, recruit and retain talent in the equipment rental industry, with judges looking for details of campaigns and efforts to attract personnel at all levels of the workforce.
scaffoldmag.com
Indian rental leader: ‘OEMs should not rent’
A senior figure in India’s equipment rental business said manufacturers should not rent equipment and has called for a debate on the role of OEMs in rental. Jitender Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director of AGGCON Equipments International, said OEMs were entering the rental business and that it was detrimental to the industry; “All the stakeholders of the infrastructure sector need to work in synergy together. We all need to find a profitable balance where all stakeholders can support each other for mutual growth.
Amazon confirms employee layoffs as Big Tech braces for the holidays
Amazon is the latest major tech company to announce employee layoffs. Dave Limp, an executive at Amazon, announced changes to the Devices & Services unit in a blog post. The company reportedly plans to lay off as many as 10,000 employees. Big Tech isn't done shaving down its workforce as...
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy told employees that layoffs will extend into the new year
After confirming that layoffs had begun at Amazon on Wednesday, CEO Andy Jassy issued a note to employees made public on Thursday that the layoffs would extend into the new year. Jassy said this was the "most difficult decision" he and his team have made since he succeeded Bezos as...
assetservicingtimes.com
AB Capital Group is latest to onboard SS&C Aloha
Philippines-based financial services provider AB Capital Group has chosen SS&C’s Technologies Holdings’ SS&C Aloha to launch and expand its private wealth business, along with replacing its trust division’s legacy systems. The platform will help to support AB Capital Group’s growth and drive its investment operations, SS&C says....
1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/ Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)
assetservicingtimes.com
Eurazeo set to become majority NeoXam shareholder
Eurazeo has signed an agreement marking its intention to invest more than €100 million in financial software company NeoXam through its Small-Mid Buyout team, becoming its majority shareholder. Through the investment, Eurazeo’s global network and business development knowledge will help to boost NeoXam’s growth across sectors, moving into data...
International Business Times
5 Companies That Could Continue Tech Layoffs In 2023
Layoffs in the technology sector will continue into next year, as most firms are struggling with a slowdown in demand after a period of hypergrowth during the pandemic. As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the labor market has slowly been tightening up with the official unemployment rate in October reportedly at 3.7 percent. Companies have been forced to reevaluate their hiring practices and in some cases, cut down their workforce as a response to the changing economy.
US News and World Report
Amazon Layoffs to Extend Into 2023
(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments. "Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023", said Andy Jassy, who became the company's Chief Executive Officer in 2021, in a letter to Amazon employees.
Shuffle Board: Textile Exchange and Lulu’s Name New CEOs, C-Suite Changes at TJX, Dollar Tree
Retail TJX The TJX Companies Inc. promoted John Klinger to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 29. Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as senior executive vice president, finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions. As of Oct. 29, TJX operated 4,793 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. Dollar Tree Dollar Tree Inc. announced a number of key leadership...
thedeadpixelssociety.com
Condé Systems becomes an employee-owned company
Sublimation and heat-transfer supplier Condé Systems Inc. announced its employees are now the owners of the company through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Condé Systems is a leading supplier of sublimation and digital heat-transfer equipment, supplies, products, and education. As a 100% ESOP-owned company, all of Condé’s...
ValueWalk
TCI Fund Management Pressures Alphabet To Cut Costs
What’s New In Activism – TCI Fund Management At Alphabet. Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) faces pressure from activist TCI Fund Management to take action to cut costs. TCI issued a letter last Tuesday to the board stating the cost base for Alphabet is “too high”...
scaffoldmag.com
Mollo launches green brand
Italian rental firm Mollo Noleggio has added new Blue&Green branding to demarcate its low emissions and environmentally friendly equipment. The logo, which adds green to Mollo’s historical blue livery, was revealed by the company at the Ecomondo trade event from 7 to 10 November in Rimini, southern Italy. At...
TechCrunch
Consumer finance app Djamo eyes Francophone Africa expansion, backed by new $14M round
As with most fintechs across Africa, Djamo, launched by Régis Bamba and Hassan Bourgi last year, provides financial services for the underbanked and unbanked population. Its focus is on French-speaking markets where fewer than 25% of adults have bank accounts. One reason why this is so is that banks concentrate on affluent customers and those they deem profitable for business. But as banks slacked, mobile money from the region’s telcos filled in the gap, and in the last 10 years, their wallets have reached more than 60% of the population — proof of how many millions of French-speaking natives were hungry for financial services.
scaffoldmag.com
Caterpillar release cloud-based system to boost performance
Finning, dealer of Caterpillar machines and equipment in the UK and Ireland, is encouraging its customers to sign up for the new Cat Productivity platform, a cloud-based system designed to gather and analyse a range of machine data that will boost machine performance and productivity. The company says that customers...
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332,356.7 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group.
emsnow.com
Indium Corporation’s Claire Hotvedt Promoted to Senior Product Development Specialist
Indium Corporation is pleased to announce the promotion of Claire Hotvedt to the role of Senior Product Development Specialist. As the Senior Product Development Specialist, Hotvedt plays a highly visible and critical role in the future of Indium Corporation’s solder paste business. This role exists in a cross-functional team environment in which she facilitates team initiatives to execute the new product development process and deliver fully scaled, launched, marketable product solutions for PCB Assembly solder pastes. Additionally, she provides training to the Sales & Tech teams about new products and is responsible for introducing these products to industry-leading customers.
argusjournal.com
Livento Group (NUGN) Finalizing Acquisition of Artificial Intelligence Robotics Company
New York, NY, November 23, 2022 — McapMediaWire — NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGN) a dynamic group that specializes in acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models in film, content, and technology for fund managers, announced today it is exploring acquisition with a Software Engineering Company focused on AI and Robotics.
