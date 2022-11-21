Read full article on original website
Carolyn M. Hodges
Carolyn M. Hodges, age 77, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of the late Jim Hodges, departed this life Saturday afternoon, November 19, 2022 at her home. Carolyn was born February 27, 1945 in Tazewell, Virginia. She was a homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed shopping, known to her as “retail therapy”. Carolyn loved her house and enjoyed making improvements and decorating. She adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce
Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
Doris Ervin Crawford
Doris Ervin Crawford, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:30 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.
LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
Turkey Day 5K races through the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A tradition revisits the Hub City in the form of a race. The Turkey Day 5K is a fundraiser sponsored by Fleet Feet and Gold’s Gym to benefit RIFA. The race had around 600 participants in attendance, which was a good increase from previous years affected by COVID.
2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program. A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year. Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in...
Ronald Allen Adkins
Ronald Allen Adkins, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and a service will be scheduled at a later date. Ron was born in Dyersburg, TN on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Chicago, IL,...
City councilman, local church join to host Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church hosted a luncheon on Thanksgiving. The church prepared all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, and other foods. “We are doing our annual Thanksgiving dinner,” Dodd said. “Been doing it for about fifteen...
Former McNairy County Robert K. Lee sheriff has died
MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office says a former sheriff has died. The sheriff’s office says that Sheriff Robert K. Lee, who served from 1982 to 1994, has died. They say he was the first sheriff to serve three consecutive four year terms. Before...
Elected officials join volunteers for Project Care in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local community comes together for an annual tradition to make sure everyone in their community has a meal for Thanksgiving. “They are just excited to see us,” said volunteer Javier Lopez. “They are waiting at the door and they are like, ‘Oh yeah, I couldn’t wait for you to get here,’ so it is really nice to be able to give like that.”
Parkway Middle staff talk about viral TikTok
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nowadays you can pull out your phone, press record, and possibly go viral. And that’s exactly what happened to these educators at a local school in Jackson. TikTok Fridays is a familiar phrase for students and administration at North Parkway Middle School, but on November...
Nonprofit connects Henderson community with free Thanksgiving meals
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One nonprofit uplifts their community with free meals for Thanksgiving. “This is our fifth year of doing the Cookies for Cancer Thanksgiving free giveaway meals. We started in 2018,” said Beth Everett. Each year, Everett announces the free meal, with the hope to help those...
City of Jackson introduces new recycling challenge
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has introduced a new challenge to residents through the holiday season. The TerraCycle Solo Cup challenge allows citizens of the Hub City to participate and ship out any size Solo Cup, of any brand, to help the city in their new recycling challenge.
Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been taken into custody for aggravated robbery. The police department says that on Saturday, November 19, a man entered the State Finance on South Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The department says he demanded money from employees at...
Road rage incident leads to shooting in northwest Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting. Around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a tip of possible shots fired near Jeremiah Drive in northwest Jackson. When our crew arrived there were several police...
Henderson woman prepares free Thanksgiving meals for community
HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is making sure the residents of Henderson have a hot meal this Thanksgiving. Beth Everett with Cookies for Cancer has already started preparing her meals to give out Thanksgiving morning. “This will be our fifth year that we will be doing the Cookies...
VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes westbound lanes on I-40
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The crash is confirmed to have a fatality. There is no additional information as of 4 p.m. FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound lanes on Interstate 40. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported near mile...
