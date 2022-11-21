‘You don’t call the police on a 9-year-old.’ Mother speaks after neighbor calls police on girl spraying spotted lanternflies

Read full article on original website
Police: 18-year-old arrested for putting camera inside bathroom at Bay Shore High School
News 12 is told Daniel Garcia is graduate of Bay Shore High School and was volunteering with the drama club at the time.
longisland.com
Man Robbed at Gunpoint in South Farmingdale; Suspects Made Off with Victim's Wallet, Cops Say
The Eighth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM in South Farmingdale. According to Detectives, a 34-year-old male was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when he was approached by two male subjects. The subjects demanded that the victim give them his belongings. The victim complied and gave the subjects his wallet.
Man tries to kidnap 10-year-old boy on subway
A man is wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old boy on the subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
News 12
Caldwell mayor says more should be done to address racial issues after police were called on Black girl spraying lanternflies
The mayor of Caldwell is speaking out about a recent incident in which police were called to check on a 9-year-old Black girl her neighbor felt was acting suspiciously. Mother Monique Joseph says that her daughter Bobbie was out spraying spotted lanternflies that were on the trees in her neighborhood.
Man took off pants, underwear and tried to rape N.Y. subway passenger: police
NEW YORK — A man took off his pants and underwear and tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday. The 24-year-old victim was riding an uptown 4 train when the stranger doffed his pants and underwear and laid on top of her about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 17, police said. He groped her and tried to pull her skirt down.
News 12
Police: 2 men wanted for robbing 34-year-old in South Farmingdale
Two men robbed a man early Tuesday in South Farmingdale, police say. Detectives say the 34-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when two men approached him and demanded that he give them his belongings. The man gave the suspects his wallet. The two...
Cops searching for woman wanted in N.J. liquor store stabbing, police chief says
Police in Union County said on Friday they are continuing to search for a woman wanted in the brutal stabbing of a former friend inside a Hillside liquor store last month. Daja Harris, 23, of Hillside, is accused of stabbing the 27-year-old woman multiple times in the chest and back before the victim was able to wrestle the knife away and flee. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the store in the 1400 block of North Broad Street.
News 12
Police: Man working with forklift in Brooklyn dies after heavy doors fall on him
Authorities say a 31-year-old man died after a large pack of doors fell on him while he was working with a forklift in Red Hook. The incident happened Thursday at the corner of Columbia and Creamer streets around 5:30 p.m. News 12 was told the victim was standing on the...
News 12
Paterson man suing city, police department over caught-on-camera beating
A Paterson man is filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department after being beaten by officers in a 2020 incident that was caught on camera. Osamah Alsaidi says he was approached and suddenly beaten by city police officers as he walked along Madison Avenue. Alsaidi, who is...
News 12
County Executive Blakeman: Nassau County Jail inmate dies from drug overdose
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says an inmate died of a drug overdose in the county jail this week. Detectives said the inmate suffered a "medical emergency" inside the East Meadow facility around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The inmate’s death comes about two months after Michael Sposato was named the corrections...
'Not guilty' plea from Bay Shore HS alum accused of hiding camera in bathroom
A recent Bay Shore high school graduate accused of putting a camera inside a bathroom has pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful surveillance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Good old fashioned police work led to arrest of Newburgh murder suspect
NEWBURGH – Collaboration between the police and community helped track down Newburgh murder suspect Lamont Williams in North Carolina, Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said on Tuesday. That, coupled with teamwork, led law enforcement to a mobile home where they found Williams hiding in a closet, he said. Williams is...
18-Year-Old Accused Of Installing Hidden Camera In Bathroom At Bay Shore High School
An 18-year-old man was charged after investigators reported that he installed a hidden camera in the bathroom of a Long Island high school. Daniel Garcia, of Bay Shore, was arrested at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, for unlawful surveillance at Bay Shore High School, the Suffolk County Police Department said.
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Hackensack Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Victim's Head In Front Of Child
A Hackensack man was charged with pointing a gun at a victim's head with a child present during a domestic dispute. Starlyn Delgado Reinoso, 31, was sent to the Bergen County Jail early last Friday, Nov. 18, following the late-afternoon incident on Lehigh Street the day before, records show. He...
Peekskill man faces attempted murder charges in shooting
The shooting happened on Central Avenue near Washington Street just before noon on Nov. 9.
News 12
Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving
A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
NEW VIDEO: Crutch-wielding man attacks boy, 12, on Brooklyn street
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
Desperate Search For Hudson Valley Teen Ahead of Thanksgiving
Police are desperately asking for help in locating a local juvenile who has gone missing. He can be identified by some illegal markings on his body. The Village Of Chester Police Department has issued a plea for any information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 17-year-old boy. The teen has not returned to his home in Whispering Hills in the Village of Chester and authorities are calling him a "missing juvenile."
