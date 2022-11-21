LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.

LEXINGTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO