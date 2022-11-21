Read full article on original website
WBBJ
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Carolyn M. Hodges
Carolyn M. Hodges, age 77, resident of Arlington, Tennessee and wife of the late Jim Hodges, departed this life Saturday afternoon, November 19, 2022 at her home. Carolyn was born February 27, 1945 in Tazewell, Virginia. She was a homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed shopping, known to her as “retail therapy”. Carolyn loved her house and enjoyed making improvements and decorating. She adored her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
WBBJ
Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce
Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.
WBBJ
Turkey Day 5K races through the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A tradition revisits the Hub City in the form of a race. The Turkey Day 5K is a fundraiser sponsored by Fleet Feet and Gold’s Gym to benefit RIFA. The race had around 600 participants in attendance, which was a good increase from previous years affected by COVID.
WBBJ
Free meals given out by church in West Tennessee
BELLS, Tenn. — The season of giving is upon us, and a local church has made it their mission to help people celebrate Thanksgiving. Members of the Knee Temple Church handed out 100 Thanksgiving meals to people in Bells and the surrounding areas on Tuesday. Members says this is...
WBBJ
Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run. The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday. Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event. There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories. All participants...
WBBJ
LGBTQ+ resources available nationally, West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday, November 19, a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado left five people dead, and 19 others injured. Since the shooting, the Colorado Springs community has been working to ensure those lost are remembered by their correct identity, as well as honored among the community.
WBBJ
City councilman, local church join to host Thanksgiving luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd and the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church hosted a luncheon on Thanksgiving. The church prepared all of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes, including turkey, dressing, and other foods. “We are doing our annual Thanksgiving dinner,” Dodd said. “Been doing it for about fifteen...
WBBJ
Elected officials join volunteers for Project Care in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local community comes together for an annual tradition to make sure everyone in their community has a meal for Thanksgiving. “They are just excited to see us,” said volunteer Javier Lopez. “They are waiting at the door and they are like, ‘Oh yeah, I couldn’t wait for you to get here,’ so it is really nice to be able to give like that.”
WBBJ
Lexington business ready for Black Friday
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Local businesses are bringing in customers with door prizes, sales, and holiday cheer. Davis’ Clothing is a local small business in Lexington that decided to prep for the holidays by bringing in custom gift wrapping, special hours for shopping, Christmas décor, and various sales that may last through the weekend.
WBBJ
West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
WBBJ
Nonprofit connects Henderson community with free Thanksgiving meals
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One nonprofit uplifts their community with free meals for Thanksgiving. “This is our fifth year of doing the Cookies for Cancer Thanksgiving free giveaway meals. We started in 2018,” said Beth Everett. Each year, Everett announces the free meal, with the hope to help those...
WBBJ
North Parkway teachers earn viral TikTok imitating students
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local school is earning national attention, and it’s not just for academic achievements. @nppanthers Acting like our middle schoolers. #nppanthers #WeLoveOurScholars #teachersoftiktok #schoolcanbefun #middleschool #wouldntwanttoworkanywhereelse ♬ original sound – North Parkway Panthers. North Parkway Middle School in Jackson recently launched a TikTok...
WBBJ
2 local college students complete US Marshals internship program
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two local college students recently completed the U.S. Marshals Student Volunteer Internship Program. A news release says Colin Newsom and Tarhanysia Thomas successfully finished the program, which was reinstated at the U.S. Marshals’ Jackson and Memphis offices this year. Newsom graduated from Freed-Hardeman University in...
WBBJ
Ronald Allen Adkins
Ronald Allen Adkins, age 70, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Bells Nursing Home. The family has honored his wishes for cremation and a service will be scheduled at a later date. Ron was born in Dyersburg, TN on July 22, 1952. He grew up in Chicago, IL,...
WBBJ
Parkway Middle staff talk about viral TikTok
JACKSON, Tenn. — Nowadays you can pull out your phone, press record, and possibly go viral. And that’s exactly what happened to these educators at a local school in Jackson. TikTok Fridays is a familiar phrase for students and administration at North Parkway Middle School, but on November...
WBBJ
Santa meet and greets, photo ops coming to Donnell Century Farm
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to start capturing those holiday memories with Santa. Santa will be visiting Donnell Century Farm starting this weekend. Pictures will be available with Santa, with packages starting at $30. Mrs. Claus and the elves will be available for pictures you can take on...
WBBJ
How to gift pets correctly during the holidays
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — With the holidays coming up, you may want to give someone a pet or get one yourself. The Carroll County Humane Society encourages you to adopt a pet. However, they want to avoid as many returns of pets as possible. If you’re going to give...
WBBJ
Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been taken into custody for aggravated robbery. The police department says that on Saturday, November 19, a man entered the State Finance on South Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. The department says he demanded money from employees at...
