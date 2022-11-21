Read full article on original website
Kentucky lawmaker Ralph Alvarado to lead Tennessee Department of Health
Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester has been appointed commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado’s appointment earlier this week. He will succeed Interim Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald and will begin his new position Jan. 16. In a press release announcing his...
Ky. superintendents give preliminary thumbs-up to ‘anti-CRT’-inspired changes to social studies
An advisory committee has given a preliminary thumbs-up to change Kentucky’s social studies standards, as required under a new state law that supporters say is meant to root out “critical race theory” in public schools. So-called “critical race theory” became a popular target for conservative and right-wing...
Kentucky Lantern, a nonprofit news outlet, will cover state policy and politics
A Frankfort-based nonprofit news service that will focus its reporting on Kentucky policy and politics is set to launch on Nov. 30. Its reporting and commentary will run free to readers with no paywall, subscription fee or advertising. The Kentucky Lantern “is part of the nonprofit States Newsroom, a network...
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies at age 88
John Y. Brown Jr., Kentucky’s Democratic governor from 1979 until 1983 and a prolific investor in fast food chains, died at age 88 on Thursday. He is known for catapulting the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain into an international brand. His passing was confirmed in a statement by his family:
