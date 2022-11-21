ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 5

Related
wkms.org

Kentucky lawmaker Ralph Alvarado to lead Tennessee Department of Health

Republican State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester has been appointed commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Alvarado’s appointment earlier this week. He will succeed Interim Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald and will begin his new position Jan. 16. In a press release announcing his...
TENNESSEE STATE
wkms.org

Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies at age 88

John Y. Brown Jr., Kentucky’s Democratic governor from 1979 until 1983 and a prolific investor in fast food chains, died at age 88 on Thursday. He is known for catapulting the Kentucky Fried Chicken chain into an international brand. His passing was confirmed in a statement by his family:
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy