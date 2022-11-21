Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
How To Watch: Penn State basketball vs. Lafayette on Black Friday
Penn State returns from a brief holiday break to take on Lafayette at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. and can only be seen on BTN+. Penn State is 5-1 under second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are coming...
testudotimes.com
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Coppin State preview
No. 23 Maryland men’s basketball is undefeated through five games and will show off its shiny new ranking at the XFINITY Center against the Coppin State Eagles on Friday at 4 p.m. Head coach Kevin Willard is the first-ever Maryland men’s basketball coach to start his tenure with a...
Juan Dixon leads Coppin State against No. 23 Maryland
No. 23 Maryland will look to continue its red-hot start under first-year coach Kevin Willard when it hosts Coppin State
WUSA
How the game of youth football is changing, amid dropping enrollment
VIENNA, Va. — On the night of Sept. 26, the Miami Dolphins were taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, in a highly-anticipated AFC matchup. That's when the play happened. A 300-pound defensive player slammed the Miami quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, to the ground. The first-round pick would lie there on the ground for some 15 minutes, with his fingers curled back.
thecomeback.com
College basketball world reacts to Georgetown’s new low
It would be fair to say that the Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball program has seen better days. It might also be fair to say that literally any day before this one was considered a better day than where Patrick Ewing’s program has landed. Coming off a 6-25 season...
baltimoreravens.com
Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week
Kyle Schmitt, varsity head football coach of the Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers (Severn, MD), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Schmitt is the 10th and final recipient of the award in 2022. Last Friday (11/18), the Cavaliers defeated the...
Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Annapolis, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Annapolis, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
mocoshow.com
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
Wbaltv.com
Raising Cane's plans for 15 Baltimore-area locations. Here's where
Raising Cane's isn't chickening out when it comes to expanding in greater Baltimore. The chicken finger chain, which was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is now based in Texas, recently announced locations and timelines for its first three Baltimore-area locations, with a Towson spot set to open as soon as the first week of December.
Wbaltv.com
Bandmates cheer on Severna Park teen star on 'The Voice'
A Severna Park teen who is shining on NBC's "The Voice" has quite the cheering section back home that has been cheering her on every step of the way. Parijita Bastola, 17, advanced into the show's top 13 last week after receiving the most audience votes on her team. But...
thecampuscurrent.com
Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat
An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
Wbaltv.com
Stan Stovall recounts more than 50 years of broadcasting
It seems hard to imagine WBAL-TV and Baltimore without Stan Stovall -- a trailblazer in the television news industry and a trusted voice in Baltimore for decades. Stan will sign off Wednesday evening after more than half a century in local news, many of those years spent at WBAL-TV 11.
bethesdamagazine.com
Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race
Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
WTOP
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
Juvenile, man shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, police say
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile and a man were shot in Annapolis on Wednesday, according to authorities.Annapolis Police officers found the injured juvenile when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Victor Parkway around 5:25 p.m., authorities said.The juvenile gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said.Not long after that, a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to authorities.Officers did not have an update to provide on the conditions of the juvenile or man in the hours following the shooting, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next month
When it comes to grocery shopping, having more options near you is almost always preferred. Luckily, that will soon be the case for some Maryland residents because a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more.
WGAL
Maryland tractor-trailer crash causes big delays on I-95
A tractor-trailer crashed across both sides of Interstate 95 in Baltimore County this morning, causing extended delays in both directions. According to officials, the accident happened on southbound I-95 right past the Mountian Road exit 74 and involved six vehicles, including the tractor-trailer. Delays are expected to be 6 miles in each direction.
