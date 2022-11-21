40. Glenwood Springs, CO metro area

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How a Colorado hot springs recreates Iceland’s Blue LagoonBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
MSNBC Guest Says a Potential Loss for Lauren Boebert is a Gain For OnlyFansApril McAbeeRifle, CO
New 21-and-up hot springs coming to ColoradoBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
Creepy or cool? Glenwood Springs cave home hits market for $2.45 millionBrittany AnasGlenwood Springs, CO
Related
highcountryshopper.com
Tru-Vu Drive-In – Back to the Future
A detailed piece on the history (and possible demise) of the Tru-Vu Drive-In titled Last Days of the Dream Palace ran this past July and stirred some emotion within the community. The thought of life in Delta County without the iconic outdoor theatre was unimaginable to many. This was especially true for one family who has answered the call to save our favorite summer pastime. Jorge Rodriguez was a long-time friend of former owner Jeanie Dewsnup and the Rodriguez family has been tied to the Tru-Vu for several years. Now they are taking the reins of the drive-in back into familial hands and they plan to resurrect some familiar flavors and features while ushering the theater into a new era.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
EcoDwelling subdivision one step closer to developing in Rifle
Rifle residents and city leaders continue to wrangle over a proposal to build a residential subdivision just blocks away from downtown. Eco Dwelling, a construction company specializing in using cold-formed recycled metal to assemble small, affordable houses, looks to build 17 single-family units on 1.93 acres at West 14th Street Marketplace. Each house, manufactured locally, is 900 square feet, two-bedroom with two bathrooms, and they would be placed on 3,000-square-foot lots. The lots are planned to be owner-occupied and the streets themselves will be privately owned.
kvnf.org
Local Motion: Western Slope economic update by Dr. Nathan Perry
Dr. Nathan Perry, assistant professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, spoke with KVNF's Lisa Young about how Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties fared during the third quarter of 2022. Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado...
foodieflashpacker.com
12 Of The Best Restaurants In Vail Colorado
Vail, one of Colorado’s most well-known and expansive ski resorts, resembles a picture-perfect mountain town with European-style cafes lining cobblestone walkways and distant views of tall evergreen trees. Vail lies in the northwest corner of Colorado. The charming village is inspired by Zermatt, Switzerland, with Swiss chalets, Bavarian architecture,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CDOT upping ante with money, housing to attract snowplow drivers
As the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to grapple with a snowplow driver shortage, the agency is offering $1,000 monthly stipends for rent and is considering building new housing in Basalt to attract employees to maintain Highway 82 this winter and in the coming seasons. CDOT has filled zero of...
kuer.org
The Colorado River Compact turns 100 years old. Is it still working?
On a chilly fall day, Eric Kuhn walked along a gravel path above the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The former head of the Colorado River District, a water agency based on the state’s Western Slope, paused where one of its tributaries, the Roaring Fork, spilled into the river, creating a two-tone stream at the confluence, of beige and dark brown.
Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, former Eagle County judge, transitions to 5th Judicial District court
On Oct. 25, Gov. Jared Polis appointed the newest judge of the 5th Judicial District. Presiding over Clear Creek, Summit, Lake and Eagle counties, Rachel Olguin-Fresquez has filled Judge Russell Granger’s seat on the bench following his Nov. 1 retirement. Olguin-Fresquez has years of experience working within the 5th...
garfield-county.com
County approves new gas pad application near Rifle
TEP Rocky Mountain plans to drill 21 directional wells from an existing pad. A new natural gas well pad limited impact review has been approved by Garfield County, the first such approval by the county since new regulations on the industry went into effect in Colorado. The 6.4-acre pad, which includes as many as 21 directional wells to extract natural gas, is an expansion of an existing oil and gas pad and includes just 1.13 acres of new ground disturbance, according to a proposal from operator TEP Rocky Mountain, LLC.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle talks putting up traffic signals for nuisance intersection
Rifle has narrowed in on what a city official says are the two most feasible options for what to do with a notoriously troublesome intersection. Nearly the past 15 years have seen the city try to map out ways to mitigate traffic issues at the crossroads of Whiteriver Avenue, U.S. Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 13.
KJCT8
Coroner: Women killed in single-vehicle crash near Carbondale were friends
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Carbondale residents who were killed in a single-car crash near the 6.5 mile mark of Cattle Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 18 have been identified. The Garfield County Coroner’s office reports being dispatched to the area of the crash at around 9:30 that...
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Crash victims identified in double-fatality wreck that occurred outside Carbondale last week
Two Carbondale women were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cattle Creek Road north of Carbondale late the night of Nov. 17, and which has been under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed Wednesday that Lana Jeffryes, 56,...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0