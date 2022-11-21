ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

#40. Glenwood Springs, CO metro area

By Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036IJ7_0jJ2Opq900

- Average sale to list ratio: 0.957

- Total homes sold: 32

- Median sale price: $737,500

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
highcountryshopper.com

Tru-Vu Drive-In – Back to the Future

A detailed piece on the history (and possible demise) of the Tru-Vu Drive-In titled Last Days of the Dream Palace ran this past July and stirred some emotion within the community. The thought of life in Delta County without the iconic outdoor theatre was unimaginable to many. This was especially true for one family who has answered the call to save our favorite summer pastime. Jorge Rodriguez was a long-time friend of former owner Jeanie Dewsnup and the Rodriguez family has been tied to the Tru-Vu for several years. Now they are taking the reins of the drive-in back into familial hands and they plan to resurrect some familiar flavors and features while ushering the theater into a new era.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

EcoDwelling subdivision one step closer to developing in Rifle

Rifle residents and city leaders continue to wrangle over a proposal to build a residential subdivision just blocks away from downtown. Eco Dwelling, a construction company specializing in using cold-formed recycled metal to assemble small, affordable houses, looks to build 17 single-family units on 1.93 acres at West 14th Street Marketplace. Each house, manufactured locally, is 900 square feet, two-bedroom with two bathrooms, and they would be placed on 3,000-square-foot lots. The lots are planned to be owner-occupied and the streets themselves will be privately owned.
RIFLE, CO
kvnf.org

Local Motion: Western Slope economic update by Dr. Nathan Perry

Dr. Nathan Perry, assistant professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, spoke with KVNF's Lisa Young about how Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties fared during the third quarter of 2022. Lisa was born in Texas,, but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado...
DELTA COUNTY, CO
foodieflashpacker.com

12 Of The Best Restaurants In Vail Colorado

Vail, one of Colorado’s most well-known and expansive ski resorts, resembles a picture-perfect mountain town with European-style cafes lining cobblestone walkways and distant views of tall evergreen trees. Vail lies in the northwest corner of Colorado. The charming village is inspired by Zermatt, Switzerland, with Swiss chalets, Bavarian architecture,...
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CDOT upping ante with money, housing to attract snowplow drivers

As the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to grapple with a snowplow driver shortage, the agency is offering $1,000 monthly stipends for rent and is considering building new housing in Basalt to attract employees to maintain Highway 82 this winter and in the coming seasons. CDOT has filled zero of...
CARBONDALE, CO
kuer.org

The Colorado River Compact turns 100 years old. Is it still working?

On a chilly fall day, Eric Kuhn walked along a gravel path above the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The former head of the Colorado River District, a water agency based on the state’s Western Slope, paused where one of its tributaries, the Roaring Fork, spilled into the river, creating a two-tone stream at the confluence, of beige and dark brown.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
garfield-county.com

County approves new gas pad application near Rifle

TEP Rocky Mountain plans to drill 21 directional wells from an existing pad. A new natural gas well pad limited impact review has been approved by Garfield County, the first such approval by the county since new regulations on the industry went into effect in Colorado. The 6.4-acre pad, which includes as many as 21 directional wells to extract natural gas, is an expansion of an existing oil and gas pad and includes just 1.13 acres of new ground disturbance, according to a proposal from operator TEP Rocky Mountain, LLC.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle talks putting up traffic signals for nuisance intersection

Rifle has narrowed in on what a city official says are the two most feasible options for what to do with a notoriously troublesome intersection. Nearly the past 15 years have seen the city try to map out ways to mitigate traffic issues at the crossroads of Whiteriver Avenue, U.S. Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 13.
RIFLE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
28K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy