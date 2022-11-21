Colorado mountain town dubbed one of 'prettiest winter vacation spots' in US

Photo Credit: mdesigner125 . File photo. (iStock)

In Colorado, there's no shortage of beautiful mountain towns, especially during the winter when many of them transform into snowy wonderlands. WorldAtlas.com, a website dedicated to travel and geography, recently called Telluride one of the prettiest U.S. towns to visit during winter.

Telluride was named sixth on the list of eight for its beautiful mountain views and its many options for winter-time activities like skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, fat biking, and ice-skating.

"Nestled in a box canyon and surrounded by majestic 14,000-foot peaks, Telluride offers breathtaking views at all turns. Consistent snowfall means gliding across perfectly groomed cross-country trails day or night, fat biking on winding paths and taking in turns at North America’s #1 rated ski resort," the Town of Telluride's website reads.

The town, which is only eight blocks wide and twelve blocks long, is lined with various European architecture-inspired store fronts and colorful Victorian-era homes.

"After a day of wintering in the valley or surrounding areas, stroll through the historic mining town and designated National Historic Landmark, with the clapboard storefronts, boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and a thriving arts scene," the website says.

