Telluride, CO

Colorado mountain town dubbed one of 'prettiest winter vacation spots' in US

By Tamera Twitty
 3 days ago
Photo Credit:  mdesigner125 . File photo. (iStock)

In Colorado, there's no shortage of beautiful mountain towns, especially during the winter when many of them transform into snowy wonderlands. WorldAtlas.com, a website dedicated to travel and geography, recently called Telluride one of the prettiest U.S. towns to visit during winter.

Telluride was named sixth on the list of eight for its beautiful mountain views and its many options for winter-time activities like skiing, snowmobiling, sledding, fat biking, and ice-skating.

"Nestled in a box canyon and surrounded by majestic 14,000-foot peaks, Telluride offers breathtaking views at all turns. Consistent snowfall means gliding across perfectly groomed cross-country trails day or night, fat biking on winding paths and taking in turns at North America’s #1 rated ski resort," the Town of Telluride's website reads.

The town, which is only eight blocks wide and twelve blocks long, is lined with various European architecture-inspired store fronts and colorful Victorian-era homes.

"After a day of wintering in the valley or surrounding areas, stroll through the historic mining town and designated National Historic Landmark, with the clapboard storefronts, boutiques, gourmet restaurants, and a thriving arts scene," the website says.

The full list of the prettiest U.S. towns to visit during winter can be found here.

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

