Read full article on original website
Related
ucmathletics.com
Coach Tim Poe Named Recipient of the 2022 Labron Harris Sr. Award
NORMAN, Okla. – Central Missouri Mules golf head coach Tim Poe was named the 2022 Labron Harris Sr. Award recipient presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America in cooperation with the PGA of America. The Harris Award is presented to the college or high school coach and Class A PGA Professional whose support of the game through teaching, coaching, and involvement in the community has helped ensure the game of golf's continued growth and who represents the finest qualities the game has to offer.
kjfmradio.com
Bowling Green advances to Missouri Class 2 Semi-Final
BOWLING GREEN, Mo.–Bowling Green got revenge against the Lafayette County Huskers in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Class Two State Tournament, after falling to the Huskers 52-32 in 2021. The Bobcats are set to face the number-one-ranked Blair Oaks Falcons in the semi-final round this Saturday, November 26.
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KCTV 5
Man thrown over bridge in brawl after Chiefs-Chargers game Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said they are investigating a man being thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium following Sunday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. A fan-captured cellphone video showed two men brawling on a bridge near...
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William Volker
William Volker House, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The William Volker House located at 3717 Bell Street in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on May 20, 1993. Volker didn't need a mansion.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DISCUSSES GREAT CIRCLE PROPERTY
Marshall School Superintendent Caleb Petet discussed acquiring the Great Circle Property at the Marshall Board of Education meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. According to Petet, the acquisition of the property and consolidation of school buildings would actually save money for the district in the long run. In other news...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues audit of the city of Polo in Caldwell County; review initiated by citizen petition
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released her office’s audit of the city of Polo, located in Caldwell County in northwest Missouri. City residents requested the audit through the petition process. The audit resulted in a rating of “good.”. The audit found that the city has not adequately...
KRMS Radio
Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional
A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
KRMS Radio
Woman Injured In Deer Accident
A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
Raytown suspected arson damages multiple businesses
Raytown's fire department and the Missouri Fire Marshall's office is investigating a possible arson that damaged several businesses.
kttn.com
Mo State Auditor issues closeout audit of Highway 65 and Truman Dam Access Road Transportation District
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued a closeout audit of the US Highway 65 and Truman Dam Access Road Transportation Development District (TDD), located in Warsaw. State law requires an audit of a TDD before moving forward with dissolution. The US Highway 65 and Truman Dam Access Road TDD...
KRMS Radio
One Hurt In Benton County Crash
A two-car accident on highway-65 at Route-P in Benton County sends one person to the E-R with serious injuries. The highway patrol says it happened around 8:15 Wednesday night when 73-year-old Mary Haluptzok, from Ionia, crossed into the path of 32-year-old Casey Curry, of Sedalia. Haluptzok was seriously hurt and...
Blue Springs South student in custody after threatening violence
A Blue Springs South student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly threatening violence on social media.
Audit of Carroll County Ambulance District uncovers possibly criminal conduct
A complaint by its board of directors led to the discovery of more than $90,000 in misappropriated funds from the Carroll County Ambulance District, according to a Missouri State Auditor’s Office.
Comments / 0