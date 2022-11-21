ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, MO

ucmathletics.com

Coach Tim Poe Named Recipient of the 2022 Labron Harris Sr. Award

NORMAN, Okla. – Central Missouri Mules golf head coach Tim Poe was named the 2022 Labron Harris Sr. Award recipient presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America in cooperation with the PGA of America. The Harris Award is presented to the college or high school coach and Class A PGA Professional whose support of the game through teaching, coaching, and involvement in the community has helped ensure the game of golf's continued growth and who represents the finest qualities the game has to offer.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjfmradio.com

Bowling Green advances to Missouri Class 2 Semi-Final

BOWLING GREEN, Mo.–Bowling Green got revenge against the Lafayette County Huskers in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Class Two State Tournament, after falling to the Huskers 52-32 in 2021. The Bobcats are set to face the number-one-ranked Blair Oaks Falcons in the semi-final round this Saturday, November 26.
BOWLING GREEN, MO
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DISCUSSES GREAT CIRCLE PROPERTY

Marshall School Superintendent Caleb Petet discussed acquiring the Great Circle Property at the Marshall Board of Education meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022. According to Petet, the acquisition of the property and consolidation of school buildings would actually save money for the district in the long run. In other news...
MARSHALL, MO
KRMS Radio

Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional

A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
VERSAILLES, MO
KRMS Radio

Woman Injured In Deer Accident

A deer-related accident in Camden County Wednesday morning left a woman with moderate injuries. The Highway Patrol report says 68 year old Valerie Scalora of Climax Springs was driving a pickup on Coffman Bend Drive near Parker’s Point when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. Her...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

One Hurt In Benton County Crash

A two-car accident on highway-65 at Route-P in Benton County sends one person to the E-R with serious injuries. The highway patrol says it happened around 8:15 Wednesday night when 73-year-old Mary Haluptzok, from Ionia, crossed into the path of 32-year-old Casey Curry, of Sedalia. Haluptzok was seriously hurt and...
BENTON COUNTY, MO

