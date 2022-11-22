ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

SUV crashes into Massachusetts Apple Store killing 1, injuring 16

By Joe Fisher & Darryl Coote
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A criminal investigation was underway Monday in Massachusetts after a man crashed an SUV into an Apple Store, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. EST in Hingham, Mass.

The vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, drove through a plate glass window at the front of the store and struck several people, pinning some of them against the wall, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said.

"There were people with numerous injuries inside the store," he said. "Right now family members are being notified. Needless to say, employees working within that store and nearby are visibly shaken. This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened. We are very limited as to what we can say at this point."

Cruz identified the deceased victim in a statement as Kevin Bradley , 65, of New Jersey.

Apple said in an emailed statement to UPI that Bradley was involved in construction on site when the crash occurred.

"We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store," Apple said.

"Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said seven fire trucks and 14 ambulances responded to the scene. Victims were transported to South Shore and Boston hospitals.

Bystanders and off-duty hospital workers helped give emergency aid.

Dr. Christopher Burns, chief of trauma at South Shore Hospital, said his medical center had received "multiple patients with life threatening and limb-threatening injuries."

A white tent was put up for the local authorities' investigation of the scene.

The website for the Apple Store, located on Derby Street in the southeast Boston suburb, says it is closed until Friday. The store opened at 10 a.m. on Monday.

