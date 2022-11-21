Read full article on original website
Brewbound.com
West Sixth Brewing Announces New Barrel-Aged Beer Made In Collaboration With Bulleit Frontier Whiskey
LEXINGTON, Kentucky – West Sixth Brewing, one of Kentucky’s largest craft breweries, has announced its third collaboration with Kentucky-based distillery, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, on a unique barrel-aged beer for all to enjoy, just in time for the holidays. Rye Barrel Porter is a 9.0% porter that has aged...
Nine Pin Cider Hosts Community Pressing Party
ALBANY, New York – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, hosted a Community Pressing Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Each year, we celebrate New York State’s vast number of apple varieties (most in the USA!) A new take on the Pressing Party event from Nine Pin’s past, patrons are invited to visit the cidery and get a hands-on experience of pressing over 150 varieties of New York apples.
Brewbound Voices: Three NJ Bills Critical to Craft Brewery Success
Editor’s Note: James M. Graziano is a partner with Archer & Greiner in New Jersey. For the past five years he has served as counsel to the New Jersey Brewers’ Association. Since the New Jersey Legislature’s 2012 enactment of legislation creating a new license for craft brewing in New Jersey, not even the Legislature could have foreseen how wildly successful its actions would be in meeting the demand of state citizens. In the last decade, there has been an explosion in craft breweries throughout the state, with close to 150 craft breweries currently operating and a number more in the pipeline.
California Craft Brewers Association and OpenTap Announce Strategic Partnership
TEMECULA, California – OpenTap, a California Craft Beer mobile app startup, announced a strategic partnership with the California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA). This collaboration combines OpenTap’s local, grassroots marketing tools with the CCBA’s long history of supporting the state’s craft breweries. With mobile technology playing an...
