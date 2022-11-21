Editor’s Note: James M. Graziano is a partner with Archer & Greiner in New Jersey. For the past five years he has served as counsel to the New Jersey Brewers’ Association. Since the New Jersey Legislature’s 2012 enactment of legislation creating a new license for craft brewing in New Jersey, not even the Legislature could have foreseen how wildly successful its actions would be in meeting the demand of state citizens. In the last decade, there has been an explosion in craft breweries throughout the state, with close to 150 craft breweries currently operating and a number more in the pipeline.

2 DAYS AGO