East Haddam, CT

westportjournal.com

Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’

WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

I-95N in Bridgeport reopened after tractor-trailer crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-95 North were closed Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North was shut down, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). That section of I-95 North has since been reopened. State police have not reported any […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

After 63 years, Trumbull cemetery to finally allow headstones

TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Alders Approve Plans For 256 New Apartments

Local legislators cleared the zoning path for 256 new mostly market-rent apartments to be built in Westville and Long Wharf. Alders took those votes Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in-person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on I-91 in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN — Injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place near exit 18 at around 9:10 a.m. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area, but further information regarding how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol

BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
BRISTOL, CT
New Haven Independent

Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week

ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
ANSONIA, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam-Killingworth Town & Community Calendar November 24 – December 1, 2022

Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For the latest public library information visit brainerdlibrary.org or killingworthlibrary.org. See hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, November 24. THANKSGIVING DAY. Friday, November 25. 4th Annual Higganum Holiday Pop-up Market 10:00...
HADDAM, CT
hk-now.com

Minutes of Special Town Meeting, November 9, 2022

Tax Payers/Voters in attendance: Approximately 140. A Town Meeting was held on November 9, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. at the Volunteer Fire Company, Community Hall, 439 Saybrook Road, Higganum, to consider and act upon the following purpose. The meeting was called to order by First Selectman Robert W. McGarry. Call...
HADDAM, CT
luxury-houses.net

Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M

The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Possible CO Leak

2022-11-22@12:02am–#Fairfield, CT– Firefighters and EMS on scene on Wheeler Park Avenue for a family with symptoms of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, the family is reporting headaches. This news report is made possible by:
GoLocalProv

Male Victim Pulled From Water Near Jamestown Bridge - UPDATED

A male victim was pulled from the water near the Jamestown Bridge on Monday afternoon. Mike Healey with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) confirmed the following. "The RI State Police have the lead on this case as they handled the vehicle left on the bridge and the...
JAMESTOWN, RI

