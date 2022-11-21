Read full article on original website
westportjournal.com
Climate impact at Longshore course changing to ‘mid-Atlantic’
WESTPORT — The impact of climate change is par for the course these days — and golf courses are no exception. At the Board of Selectwomen’s meeting Wednesday, Jennifer Fava, the town’s parks and recreation director, explained how climate change is affecting the Longshore Club Park golf course.
I-95N in Bridgeport reopened after tractor-trailer crash
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-95 North were closed Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North was shut down, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). That section of I-95 North has since been reopened. State police have not reported any […]
trumbulltimes.com
After 63 years, Trumbull cemetery to finally allow headstones
TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.
New Haven Independent
Alders Approve Plans For 256 New Apartments
Local legislators cleared the zoning path for 256 new mostly market-rent apartments to be built in Westville and Long Wharf. Alders took those votes Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in-person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
trumbulltimes.com
Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on I-91 in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN — Injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place near exit 18 at around 9:10 a.m. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area, but further information regarding how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Person Struck by Train in Milford
Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
One person dead after car crashes into tree before flipping onto its roof on Center St. in Chicopee
Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Chicopee police were called to a car that had reportedly hit a tree on the side of the road before flipping onto its roof.
Bristol Press
Two people injured after motorist driving box truck loses brakes headed down Willis Street in Bristol
BRISTOL – Two people were injured Tuesday when a motorist driving a box truck lost control of the vehicle headed down a steep hill in Bristol. The accident was reported midday on Willis Street, where the driver of the truck lost the brakes to the vehicle. The driver was able to maneuver through a parking lot in the area before striking an oak tree on Memorial Boulevard, according to Richard Hart, chief of the fire department.
Connecticut Winter Sun Glare Safety Tip Video Posted by Town of Orange Police
A lot of mornings, I make a trek from Carmel to Yorktown Heights before I make the journey to Brookfield/Danbury. I call it the "tri-fecta" of Highway Hell, first the Taconic, then 684, and then 84, it is quite a gauntlet and this time of year, there are a couple of intersections that are tough to navigate with the blinding sun in the early morning.
NBC Connecticut
A Homeowner's Nightmare: Deserted Coventry Land Causing Problems for Neighbor
There’s a piece of land in Coventry that has no owner, and it’s causing quite a headache for a neighboring homeowner. Do you know who owns the parcels of land around your property? You may want to, after hearing Dana Markie’s story. Markie has dreamed of living...
Man in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck in North Branford
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car at the Central Plaza in North Branford Tuesday. According to the police, officers responded to the report of a man who had been struck by a pickup truck after exiting a business in the plaza. Emergency responders immediately […]
One person injured in West Hartford fire
One person is in the hospital after fire broke out in a home Wednesday night in West Hartford. The call came in around 9:09 p.m. to the residence at 22 Thomas Street.
New Haven Independent
Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week
ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
hk-now.com
Haddam-Killingworth Town & Community Calendar November 24 – December 1, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For the latest public library information visit brainerdlibrary.org or killingworthlibrary.org. See hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, November 24. THANKSGIVING DAY. Friday, November 25. 4th Annual Higganum Holiday Pop-up Market 10:00...
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
hk-now.com
Minutes of Special Town Meeting, November 9, 2022
Tax Payers/Voters in attendance: Approximately 140. A Town Meeting was held on November 9, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. at the Volunteer Fire Company, Community Hall, 439 Saybrook Road, Higganum, to consider and act upon the following purpose. The meeting was called to order by First Selectman Robert W. McGarry. Call...
luxury-houses.net
Flawlessly Landscaped Property in North Haven, CT Hits Market for $2.4M
The Estate in North Haven is a luxurious home offering all quality materials, finishes and top of the line appliances and equipment now available for sale. This home located at 44 Canterbury Way, North Haven, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,228 square feet of living spaces. Call John Cuozzo – Press/Cuozzo Realtors (203-288-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in North Haven.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Possible CO Leak
2022-11-22@12:02am–#Fairfield, CT– Firefighters and EMS on scene on Wheeler Park Avenue for a family with symptoms of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, the family is reporting headaches. This news report is made possible by:
Cheshire man dies in town accident
Arthur Wright, 63, of Cheshire suffered a fatal injury. Two other drivers suffered minor injuries. A third driver sustained serious injuries. The accident happened just after four on Highland Avenue.
GoLocalProv
Male Victim Pulled From Water Near Jamestown Bridge - UPDATED
A male victim was pulled from the water near the Jamestown Bridge on Monday afternoon. Mike Healey with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) confirmed the following. "The RI State Police have the lead on this case as they handled the vehicle left on the bridge and the...
