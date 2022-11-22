ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Day

Little change in Day coaches’ poll before always bonkers Thanksgiving week

By Ned Griffen
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

There was just one minor change this week in The Day of New London Top 10 state coaches’ poll.

Glastonbury replaced Trumbull at No. 12 on one voter’s ballot after it smashed Simsbury last Saturday, 51-10.

That’s it.

It helps, of course, that Berlin and Glastonbury were the only teams receiving votes that played over the weekend (and won). Still, in a crazy season where there have been five different No. 1 teams through the first eight weeks of the poll, it’s noteworthy nearly everything stayed the same from one week to the next.

West Haven (9-0) remained first with 11 of 13 first-place votes, followed by Greenwich (8-1, one first-place vote), Southington (8-1), St. Joseph (8-1, one first-place vote) and Maloney (8-1).

New Canaan (8-1), Hamden (8-1), Newtown (8-1), Fairfield Prep (6-3) and Ansonia (9-0) round out the Top 10.

The poll will be shaken up after Thanksgiving week, for starters because West Haven plays at Prep on Wednesday night.

There will be other changes, too, because there’s no wilder week in the year than Thanksgiving week. Football is chaotic in and of itself, more so when rivalries are involved.

There are many games featuring teams both receiving votes, starting Wednesday night when Newtown plays at Masuk (7-2) and West Haven goes to Prep.

The rest will be played Thanksgiving morning — Ansonia at Naugatuck (8-1), Greenwich at Staples (8-2), New Canaan at Darien (6-3), Notre Dame-West Haven (6-3) at Hamden, Southington at Cheshire (6-3) and Trumbull (7-2) at St. Joseph.

n.griffen@theday.com

Related
The Day

NFA finishes season strong with win over rival New London

Norwich – A Norwich Free Academy season that started slowly ended with the Wildcats celebrating a Thanksgiving Day victory before their happy fans on a sunny Thursday. Beating New London, 27-8, in the nation’s oldest high school football rivalry to finish on a three-game winning streak will be what the Wildcats (4-6) remember about the fall.
NORWICH, CT
The Day

Unbeaten record, league title, playoff berth for TRC

Groton – Sure, the most historical significance of this season to date for Thames River happened before Wednesday night, having already earned the first state high school football playoff berth in program history. Oh, but there was more to accomplish on the newly turfed lawn at Grasso Tech, which...
GROTON, CT
The Day

Hynes, Waterford get some payback against East Lyme

East Lyme — It’s not easy to keep a bummer memory out of one’s head from the not-too-distant past. In the case of Waterford High School senior football players, they took a punch to the throat from East Lyme last Thanksgiving when the Vikings kicked a game-winning field goal on the final play.
EAST LYME, CT
The Day

Pep rally at Stonington High

Stonington ― Stonington High School students held a pep rally Wednesday in advance of their annual Thanksgiving Day football game with rival Westerly High School on Thursday. The annual game is the oldest Thanksgiving Day high school football rivalry in the country. The team’s play at 10 a.m. on...
STONINGTON, CT
The Day

The Day

