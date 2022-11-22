Little change in Day coaches’ poll before always bonkers Thanksgiving week

There was just one minor change this week in The Day of New London Top 10 state coaches’ poll.

Glastonbury replaced Trumbull at No. 12 on one voter’s ballot after it smashed Simsbury last Saturday, 51-10.

That’s it.

It helps, of course, that Berlin and Glastonbury were the only teams receiving votes that played over the weekend (and won). Still, in a crazy season where there have been five different No. 1 teams through the first eight weeks of the poll, it’s noteworthy nearly everything stayed the same from one week to the next.

West Haven (9-0) remained first with 11 of 13 first-place votes, followed by Greenwich (8-1, one first-place vote), Southington (8-1), St. Joseph (8-1, one first-place vote) and Maloney (8-1).

New Canaan (8-1), Hamden (8-1), Newtown (8-1), Fairfield Prep (6-3) and Ansonia (9-0) round out the Top 10.

The poll will be shaken up after Thanksgiving week, for starters because West Haven plays at Prep on Wednesday night.

There will be other changes, too, because there’s no wilder week in the year than Thanksgiving week. Football is chaotic in and of itself, more so when rivalries are involved.

There are many games featuring teams both receiving votes, starting Wednesday night when Newtown plays at Masuk (7-2) and West Haven goes to Prep.

The rest will be played Thanksgiving morning — Ansonia at Naugatuck (8-1), Greenwich at Staples (8-2), New Canaan at Darien (6-3), Notre Dame-West Haven (6-3) at Hamden, Southington at Cheshire (6-3) and Trumbull (7-2) at St. Joseph.

