Black Friday 2022 is finally here and with it come some great deals on the best tablets around, from iPads to Galaxy Tabs, Microsoft Surface devices and Amazon tablets. We have hand-picked the very best deals around and are constantly checking for new offers or changes in availability, so that you see only the finest and most up-to-date offers. Below, you would find discounts on the latest iPad model with the M2 chip, but you can save even more if you get the previous generation models with the M1 chip. You will also find deals on pretty much all Galaxy Tabs, including the powerful new Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S8+. We won't spoil it all here, though, so check out all of the best Black Friday 2022 tablet deals right below!

4 HOURS AGO