Robert Saleh only needed four words to describe Jets offense vs Patriots defense

It was part two of A Nightmare on Zach Wilson Street on Sunday with the New England Patriots’ continued efforts to make life a living hell for the New York Jets’ second-year quarterback on the football field.

Wilson only completed nine passes in the game for a pitiful 77 yards. The offense as a whole was held to only six first-down conversions and 103 total yards of offense.

Even though the Patriots offense failed to come away with more than a field goal, they at least showed signs of life with quarterback Mac Jones and company finding ways to move the ball down the field. But the same couldn’t be said for Wilson and a Jets offense that looked like it was playing in quicksand throughout the game.

“It was dog [expletive],” said Saleh, when asked to describe the offensive unit’s performance in the second half.

It’s easy to understand the frustration from Saleh considering the Jets were coming off a bye week with plenty of momentum, following a huge win over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

But the Jets were once again met with the reality that the Patriots just might be their kryptonite, no matter how good they get.