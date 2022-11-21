ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Details emerge in killings of 2 Clearfield residents

CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
CLEARFIELD, UT
eastidahonews.com

Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
techxplore.com

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking to change that. With a new initiative dubbed "The Utah Project...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah bill would limit police access to your cellphone data

SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, a proposal to limit how much data police can collect from your cellphone if you were near a crime scene passed at the Legislature. The Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee voted unanimously to advance the proposal. It focuses on law enforcement’s use of “geofencing warrants” to access location data from anyone at a certain place and time.
UTAH STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it’s also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
WYOMING STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah

“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
UTAH STATE
news3lv.com

Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kcpw.org

Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah-born Buu Nygren will be the youngest president in Navajo Nation history

NAVAJO NATION — When he's sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation this January, Buu Nygren's administration will make history on a number of fronts. His running mate, Richelle Montoya, will be the tribe's first female vice president. Nygren, who was born in Blanding, will be the first Utah-born president since the tribal government was restructured in 1991. He might even be the first Utah-born leader since legendary Chief Manuelito, who died in 1893 after presiding over the tribe during the "Long Walk."
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Possible plea deal coming for Providence chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching three patients – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Attorneys are negotiating a possible plea deal for a 66-year-old Providence chiropractor charged with allegedly sexually abusing three patients. Neil Louis Erickson, who was arrested in January and later in April, was previously ordered to stand trial on two criminal cases. Erickson participated in a pretrial conference...
PROVIDENCE, UT
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
UTAH STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

