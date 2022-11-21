Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Charges in crash that killed 3 should not have been dismissed, Utah appeals court says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Court of Appeals has sent a case back to the 7th District Court, ruling that the court had made an error in dismissing a case regarding the cause of a head-on crash with three fatalities. Toni Dannelle Glosenger, 53, was charged in May...
ksl.com
This award-nominated Utah company is helping people clear past crimes from their records
This story is sponsored by Rasa. Like most people, you've probably made a few mistakes in your lifetime. Most of the time, you can apologize for your wrongdoings, make amends and move forward with your life. But for those with criminal records, past mistakes can follow them for years — even after they've been held accountable and paid their debt to society.
ksl.com
Judge recommends man serve 'every day' of 15-year sentence for killing Utah father of 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Nicole Stokoe came prepared as she entered a Salt Lake courtroom Tuesday, finally able to speak to the man who recently pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her husband David nearly four years ago. At the sentencing hearing for Manuel Velasquez, she told the man...
ksl.com
Details emerge in killings of 2 Clearfield residents
CLEARFIELD — A 26-year-old Clearfield man accused of killing his elderly grandparents admitted to violently attacking the couple in their garage on Wednesday, according to a police booking affidavit. Officers on Wednesday responded to a call reporting the deaths at 681 N. 1050 West shortly after 3 p.m., according...
eastidahonews.com
Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
KSLTV
Utah man buys humidifier found with five packages of cocaine in it
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Police are investigating an incident where a purchased humidifier had 12.27 pounds of cocaine in it. According to a police report, on Nov. 2, a man reported he had purchased a humidifier from NPS in Salt Lake City. “He opened the humidifier to find that the inner workings had been removed and 5 packages of drugs were found inside.”
techxplore.com
An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah
For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking to change that. With a new initiative dubbed "The Utah Project...
KUTV
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah bill would limit police access to your cellphone data
SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, a proposal to limit how much data police can collect from your cellphone if you were near a crime scene passed at the Legislature. The Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee voted unanimously to advance the proposal. It focuses on law enforcement’s use of “geofencing warrants” to access location data from anyone at a certain place and time.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why California’s Ban On Diesel Trucks Could Impact Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California first banned gas-powered cars. Now it’s also targeting diesel-powered semitrucks. And the charging stations needed for the electric trucks that would replace diesel trucks will require about the same amount of power of a small town. The California Air...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
news3lv.com
Cookie companies go to battle with Crumbl in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
kcpw.org
Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah
The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
ksl.com
Utah-born Buu Nygren will be the youngest president in Navajo Nation history
NAVAJO NATION — When he's sworn in as president of the Navajo Nation this January, Buu Nygren's administration will make history on a number of fronts. His running mate, Richelle Montoya, will be the tribe's first female vice president. Nygren, who was born in Blanding, will be the first Utah-born president since the tribal government was restructured in 1991. He might even be the first Utah-born leader since legendary Chief Manuelito, who died in 1893 after presiding over the tribe during the "Long Walk."
Utah lawmakers look at phone bans in schools and youth social media restrictions
Members of the Utah State Legislature are contemplating legislation that would ban the use of cell phones in classrooms and potentially limit their access to social media platforms.
kvnutalk
Possible plea deal coming for Providence chiropractor accused of inappropriately touching three patients – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Attorneys are negotiating a possible plea deal for a 66-year-old Providence chiropractor charged with allegedly sexually abusing three patients. Neil Louis Erickson, who was arrested in January and later in April, was previously ordered to stand trial on two criminal cases. Erickson participated in a pretrial conference...
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
Why are Utah gas prices so high? Blame the West Coast and our growing population
The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Utah is just above $4. It’s down significantly from the record-high price of $5.26 in July, but still about 30 cents more than the national average. To understand why gasoline is more expensive in Utah, the Utah Department of Energy...
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Utah housing market sees nation’s biggest decline in October home sales, RE/MAX reports
The Salt Lake City metro area in Utah saw the nation’s most dramatic decline in closed real estate transactions, according to RE/MAX’s national housing report. Salt Lake City ranked for the largest boost to home sale inventory, as well as a big increase for days on market.
