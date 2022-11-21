ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery

Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown

Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
BALTIMORE, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Five houses targeted for demolition in Mount Vernon historic district

Five large rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district would be torn down to make way for a prayer garden, if Baltimore’s preservation commission approves an application it received this month. An attorney for the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, the owner of the five houses, said in...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66

Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hopkins researchers working to make blood test to detect cancer

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are working to make detecting cancer as easy as drawing blood. Hopkins scientists have developed a blood test called DELFI, which stands for DNA Evaluation of Fragments for Early Interception. It detects DNA from cancer cells floating around in blood. Dr. Victor Velculescu and his...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security scheduling conflict puts Baltimore's Christmas Parade plans at risk

BALTIMORE -- There is a scheduling conflict with the Mayor's Christmas Parade.It's set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. But that's the same time the Ravens play the Broncos at home.Tom Kerr is the brains behind the Mayor's Christmas Parade. He has been at it for 49 years. Kerr said the city called him Monday saying there are not enough police officers to staff the Ravens game and the parade."He said, 'We want to know what day you are changing the Christmas parade to,' and I said, 'This is the biggest parade in the state,'" Kerr said.Kerr said with more than...
