BALTIMORE -- There is a scheduling conflict with the Mayor's Christmas Parade.It's set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. But that's the same time the Ravens play the Broncos at home.Tom Kerr is the brains behind the Mayor's Christmas Parade. He has been at it for 49 years. Kerr said the city called him Monday saying there are not enough police officers to staff the Ravens game and the parade."He said, 'We want to know what day you are changing the Christmas parade to,' and I said, 'This is the biggest parade in the state,'" Kerr said.Kerr said with more than...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO