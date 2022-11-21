Read full article on original website
Related
Another popular landscape shrub is headed for Pennsylvania’s banned list
Even more plants are likely to be banned as the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee evaluates other species identified as invasive.
hwy.co
You’ll Never Guess Which Town Is the Pizza Capital of the World
Old Forge, PA, may not be as well known as Chicago or Detroit, but it should be. Are you wondering why we are lumping Old Forge, a small town of around 8,500 people, in with the likes of Chicago and Detroit? We have our reasons, which might have something to do with pizza.
Christmas tree from Pennsylvania arrives at White House
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — As the Midstate gears up for the holiday season, the White House is also getting ready to celebrate Christmas, and this year, that includes a piece of Pennsylvania. First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. It’s an 18.5-foot-tall, 13-foot-across concolor fir tree from Evergreen Acres […]
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
Pa. Rep. Lamb to join law firm, teases possible return to public service
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who lost the Democratic Senate primary to John Fetterman earlier this year, hinted at a possible return to public service while announcing that he will join a prominent Philadelphia-based personal injury law firm. Lamb, a 38-year-old former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps veteran from suburban Pittsburgh,...
Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed...
Highest natural gas price since 2010 drives a spike in Pennsylvania home energy costs
(The Center Square) – Natural gas prices are hitting levels not seen for more than a decade, and electric bills will go up across the commonwealth – though not equally. Natural gas spot prices will hit $6.09 per million British thermal units for the winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is “the highest real price since winter 2009-10.” For Pennsylvania households, it means that many natural gas...
A rare, brain-eating amoeba is spreading across the US
The infection has a fatality rate of over 97%.
How the federal infrastructure law is impacting Hoosiers one year later
It has now been a year since President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure package into law, and officials say it's making an impact in Indiana.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before killing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a “death note” on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him. “Sorry everyone but I did...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hear why friend of woman found dead in Mexico is 'disappointed'
Prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They added the death is the result of "a direct attack." CNN's Ryan Young reports.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Supreme Court: Pittsburgh not liable for cop's damages in pumpkin-smasher case
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the City of Pittsburgh is not responsible for paying a $75,000 jury award against an off-duty police officer who chased down a teenager and broke his nose after the 16-year-old was caught smashing pumpkins in the man’s neighborhood. Shane McGuire, now...
Comments / 1