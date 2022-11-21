ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27 News

Christmas tree from Pennsylvania arrives at White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — As the Midstate gears up for the holiday season, the White House is also getting ready to celebrate Christmas, and this year, that includes a piece of Pennsylvania. First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. It’s an 18.5-foot-tall, 13-foot-across concolor fir tree from Evergreen Acres […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Highest natural gas price since 2010 drives a spike in Pennsylvania home energy costs

(The Center Square) – Natural gas prices are hitting levels not seen for more than a decade, and electric bills will go up across the commonwealth – though not equally. Natural gas spot prices will hit $6.09 per million British thermal units for the winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is “the highest real price since winter 2009-10.” For Pennsylvania households, it means that many natural gas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before killing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a “death note” on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him. “Sorry everyone but I did...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

