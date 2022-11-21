Texas Christian University (TCU) is a Top 100 National University as classified by U.S. News and World Report. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the largest and most dynamic cities in the country, TCU has an endowment of over $2.4 Billion and is home to an accomplished student body of nearly 12,000 students from around the nation and the globe. As a liberal arts University, TCU encompasses nine colleges and schools which includes a medical school. The more than 10,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students work closely with a full-time faculty of 699 committed teacher-scholars. The new President joins the University during a period of strong undergraduate growth and at the initiation of an enhanced strategic plan – optimally positioned for creativity, innovation, and aspirational thinking.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO