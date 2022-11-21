Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Ransomware Attack at Dallas Central Appraisal District ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
amigos.org
Dean of the Library -- Texas Christian University -- Ft. Worth, TX
Texas Christian University (TCU) is a Top 100 National University as classified by U.S. News and World Report. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the largest and most dynamic cities in the country, TCU has an endowment of over $2.4 Billion and is home to an accomplished student body of nearly 12,000 students from around the nation and the globe. As a liberal arts University, TCU encompasses nine colleges and schools which includes a medical school. The more than 10,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students work closely with a full-time faculty of 699 committed teacher-scholars. The new President joins the University during a period of strong undergraduate growth and at the initiation of an enhanced strategic plan – optimally positioned for creativity, innovation, and aspirational thinking.
unthsc.edu
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
fortworthreport.org
How Fort Worth’s new litter contract is creating jobs for people experiencing homelessness
Frank Crist remembers how shocked he was when he tried to go back to work. Despite his efforts to find a job and a place to live, his criminal background made achieving both difficult. “I remember I needed to get out of the shelter, and I needed money to pay...
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
dallasexpress.com
Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School
At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
Mansfield, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Oak Cliff High School football team will have a game with Legacy High School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Dallas Observer
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
wealthinsidermag.com
The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America
America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
American Airlines to Open Up a New Dallas Hotel But You’re NOT Welcome
In a move that seems to make a lot of sense, American Airlines has announced that they will be opening an exclusive hotel at its Dallas, TX headquarters in '23... but more than likely you'll never be able to stay there. "We're hoping to simplify team members' visiting experience by...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
No matter if it's rain or sunshine, it's always a good day to be alive and that's true with the holiday season, and of course, winning a couple of thousand dollars couldn't hurt.
Denton canvasses council member’s recall, pot decriminalization ordinance
In a sometimes heated special called meeting on Tuesday, the Denton City Council officially canvassed the results of two propositions that were approved in the general election early this month. Election result canvassing is usually an uneventful, ministerial procedure for city councils, but it wasn’t Denton’s usual election. On the...
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
Fried onion burgers, Indian tacos and the Native American heritage they help share
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a blend of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west side of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant owner will gladly share her heritage while, over a delicious meal, searching for the recipe of what we all have in common.
'She's trail-blazed the whole thing': Plano teen with dreams of coaching football defies odds, honors father's memory
While the odds may be stacked against her, Rayne Urech and her sisters have defied percentages and expectations since birth. Huddled around the kitchen island in her Plano home, Misty Urech and her daughters prepare dinner on a Wednesday night. Dinner time is sacred in the Urech household, even if...
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
Shipping container townhomes near opening in McKinney, expansion planned
The Cotton Groves project broke ground in McKinney in October 2020. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Cotton Groves in McKinney is expected to have its first townhome completed in early January, according to Celeste Cox, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The Cotton Groves is a community of townhomes...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
Comments / 0