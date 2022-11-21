ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dean of the Library -- Texas Christian University -- Ft. Worth, TX

Texas Christian University (TCU) is a Top 100 National University as classified by U.S. News and World Report. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the largest and most dynamic cities in the country, TCU has an endowment of over $2.4 Billion and is home to an accomplished student body of nearly 12,000 students from around the nation and the globe. As a liberal arts University, TCU encompasses nine colleges and schools which includes a medical school. The more than 10,200 undergraduate and 1,700 graduate students work closely with a full-time faculty of 699 committed teacher-scholars. The new President joins the University during a period of strong undergraduate growth and at the initiation of an enhanced strategic plan – optimally positioned for creativity, innovation, and aspirational thinking.
FORT WORTH, TX
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
FORT WORTH, TX
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
DALLAS, TX
Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School

At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
DALLAS, TX
Mansfield, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Oak Cliff High School football team will have a game with Legacy High School on November 25, 2022, 13:00:00.
DALLAS, TX
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
The 8 Wealthiest Cities in America

America is home to the wealthiest city in the world, and it’s also where you’ll find a large chunk of those in the top 20. That’s according to the Henley Global Citizens Report from residence and citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners. The report is designed for “high-net-worth investors and their advisors, industry professionals, and policy makers” but offers some interesting information for the rest of us too.
FORT WORTH, TX
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving

A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

