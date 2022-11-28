This ‘Miracle Elixir’ Hair Treatment Tames Frizz & Softens Damage Within One Application—Get It For $24 RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but I often get complimented on my hair. While genetics certainly play a role, I also credit my healthy strands to my extensive hair care regimen, which includes a range of restorative shampoos, hair growth oils , hydrating masks and pre-wash treatments. It may sound over the top to the average person, but trust me when I say, keeping the right products in your weekly routine makes a massive difference in the state of your locks.

My most recent addition only proves that further— Coco & Eve’s Miracle Hair Elixir is like an instant-fix for damage and frizz. The post-wash treatment revives “daily hair dramas” by providing softness and a glossy sheen without weighing down even the finest strands. Beyond that, it also offers long-term benefits, such as healing split ends, hydrating dry areas and protecting hair from future breakage, UV damage and daily heat styling.

To top it off further, Coco & Eve began running its Cyber Monday promotion tonight, meaning you can scoop the Miracle Hair Elixir for cheaper than normal. Discounts go as high as 50 percent off across the site, but this particular product is up for grabs for 20 percent off, bringing its total down to just $24 (!!!).

I’ve only been testing out the product for a couple of weeks, but I’ve already been able to notice changes fast. As someone who regularly relies on blow dryer brushes and curling irons to style my hair, keeping a treatment like this on hand is a necessity. From the first application, I could tell my strands felt silkier and appeared much shiner, even post-blow dry when they are usually feeling a little dry.

Over 600 shoppers agree with me enough to leave behind glowing reviews with five-star ratings. People claim it makes their hair all the more manageable, and the product has even prevented their strands from no longer breaking off on a regular basis.

“The miracle elixir is amazing,” wrote one person. “I’m 50 [years old] next year, and it’s the best product I have ever used. Not a day goes by without someone asking ‘What have you had done to your hair?’ On my 2nd bottle, but I use a [small] amount so it lasts ages. Do yourself a favor and invest in this product.”

“I have natural curls and have tried hundreds of products, only here you could see clear differences right after the first application,” raved another. “The curls were shiny and soft without being weighed down or looking oily. I have reordered many times and will continue to do so.”

The brand recommends utilizing the treatment a few different ways. You can either apply it to freshly washed hair before bedtime to allow it to sink into your strands overnight, or use a few drops before heat styling to prep your hair; simply use it like a hair oil by running it through your mid-lengths to your ends. Lastly, you can use it as a finishing product for any sleek hairstyles you’re going after.

You only have 24 more hours to shop Coco & Eve’s Cyber Monday sale , but hurry, since there’s no telling when a given hot seller may run out of stock.