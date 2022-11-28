ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

This ‘Miracle Elixir’ Hair Treatment Tames Frizz & Softens Damage Within One Application—Get It For $24 RN

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but I often get complimented on my hair. While genetics certainly play a role, I also credit my healthy strands to my extensive hair care regimen, which includes a range of restorative shampoos, hair growth oils , hydrating masks and pre-wash treatments. It may sound over the top to the average person, but trust me when I say, keeping the right products in your weekly routine makes a massive difference in the state of your locks.

My most recent addition only proves that further— Coco & Eve’s Miracle Hair Elixir is like an instant-fix for damage and frizz. The post-wash treatment revives “daily hair dramas” by providing softness and a glossy sheen without weighing down even the finest strands. Beyond that, it also offers long-term benefits, such as healing split ends, hydrating dry areas and protecting hair from future breakage, UV damage and daily heat styling.

To top it off further, Coco & Eve began running its Cyber Monday promotion tonight, meaning you can scoop the Miracle Hair Elixir for cheaper than normal. Discounts go as high as 50 percent off across the site, but this particular product is up for grabs for 20 percent off, bringing its total down to just $24 (!!!).



Miracle Hair Elixir $23.92 (Originally $29.90)

Buy Now

I’ve only been testing out the product for a couple of weeks, but I’ve already been able to notice changes fast. As someone who regularly relies on blow dryer brushes and curling irons to style my hair, keeping a treatment like this on hand is a necessity. From the first application, I could tell my strands felt silkier and appeared much shiner, even post-blow dry when they are usually feeling a little dry.

RELATED: This Vitamin C Mask Is Clearing Up Dark Spots People Have Had ‘For Years’—Get 2 For the Price of 1

Over 600 shoppers agree with me enough to leave behind glowing reviews with five-star ratings. People claim it makes their hair all the more manageable, and the product has even prevented their strands from no longer breaking off on a regular basis.

“The miracle elixir is amazing,” wrote one person. “I’m 50 [years old] next year, and it’s the best product I have ever used. Not a day goes by without someone asking ‘What have you had done to your hair?’ On my 2nd bottle, but I use a [small] amount so it lasts ages. Do yourself a favor and invest in this product.”

“I have natural curls and have tried hundreds of products, only here you could see clear differences right after the first application,” raved another. “The curls were shiny and soft without being weighed down or looking oily. I have reordered many times and will continue to do so.”

RELATED: BeautyBio’s Black Friday Sale Is Here—Get the Cult-Favorite Pore-Sucking Tool on Sale For The First Time Ever

The brand recommends utilizing the treatment a few different ways. You can either apply it to freshly washed hair before bedtime to allow it to sink into your strands overnight, or use a few drops before heat styling to prep your hair; simply use it like a hair oil by running it through your mid-lengths to your ends. Lastly, you can use it as a finishing product for any sleek hairstyles you’re going after.

You only have 24 more hours to shop Coco & Eve’s Cyber Monday sale , but hurry, since there’s no telling when a given hot seller may run out of stock.

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Tried & True Hair Growth Serums Amazon Shoppers Swear By For Reversing Thinning Strands—Starting at $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Do you recall the last time you walked by someone with super long and luscious hair and you asked yourself: “How can I get my hair like that?” Well, that goal isn’t far out of reach, especially if you have the right products, or shall we say, hair growth serums.  And since Black Friday weekend is coming to a close, there’s no better time to get your hands on some of the top-rated hair growth serums than right now. Yes, you...
StyleCaster

The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 40% Off For Another Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
StyleCaster

This Cream Is a Great Alternative to Prescription Retinol For Those With Ultra-Sensitive Skin & It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Retinol is one of the most effective skincare treatments for anti-aging, but many people aren’t as familiar with its fellow umbrella (and more potent) ingredient, retinaldehyde or retinal. Of course to get the most pure form of retinol (also known as tretinoin), you need a prescription, but retinal is the slightly more potent version of retinol that you can still grab over the counter. That’s why shoppers are loving Avene’s RetrinAL 1.0 Intensive cream with retinal so much—especially those with...
StyleCaster

This Eye Treatment Is the Secret to ‘Looking So Good at Age 70,’ Per Shoppers Who’ve Been Using It For Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Ever seen a mature woman who looked so good for her age and wondered what her secret was? For shoppers around the age of 70 years old, Crépe Erase’s line-up of targeted solutions is a go-to. Side note: While there’s absolutely nothing horrendous about aging (I’m pro-embracing the inevitable), taking care of your skin is extremely vital and these luxe formulas apparently go above and beyond. The brand has plenty of intriguing products on deck, from neck lifting treatments to wrinkle-smoothing...
StyleCaster

This Tightening Body Cream With Retinol Improves Elasticity In Just 1 Week, According to Shoppers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Because I work in skincare, I’ve started thinking about all of those extra spots of skin that never get any TLC. Of course I have my face and neck covered with SPF, retinol and hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane, and I even have my bum covered with my favorite firming cream, but I have definitely been neglecting my arms, stomach and chest. For those forgotten places, this total firming body serum is the perfect thing to have on deck,...
StyleCaster

TJ Holmes Said His Wife Had ‘Plenty of Reasons’ to Leave Him 2 Years Before His Rumored Affair With Amy Robach—Inside Their Marriage

With rumors swirling of his affair with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach, fans have wanted to know more about TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, and how she feels about the scandal. Holmes and Fiebig, a lawyer, married in 2010. They share one child together, daughter Sabine. Holmes is also the father of two children, daughter Brianna and son Jaidan, from his marriage to ex-wife, Amy Ferson. In an essay for The Root in 2014 in honor of his and Fiebig’s four-year wedding anniversary, Holmes wrote about how he became a better person as a result of his marriage to...
StyleCaster

Amy Robach & Her Husband Are Officially Divorcing After Her Rumored Affair With TJ Holmes—They’ve Been ‘Rocky’ For Years

Ever since rumors of her affair with her Good Morning America co-host TJ Holmes, fans have wanted to know about Amy Robach’s husband, Andrew Shue, how they met and where they are now. Robach and Shue, an actor, married in 2010 after less than a year of dating. Though they don’t have any children together, Robach and Shue co-parent five kids from their previous marriages. Robach has two daughters, Ava and Analise, from her marriage to ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, whle Shue has three sons, Nathaniel, Aiden and Wyatt, from his marriage to ex-wife, Jennifer Hageney. Robach and Shue divorced their spouses...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space

Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
StyleCaster

Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room

You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
StyleCaster

The Retinol Cream That ‘Works Miracles’ On Dark Spots Is Just $23 During National Retinol Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The last time I went to a dermatologist, she took one look at the blackheads on my nose and said, “are you using retinol here?” When I said I wasn’t, she promptly replied, “well that needs to change.” I used to think absolutely nothing could minimize my pores, but hey, who am I to question a doctor? I just started applying retinol cream religiously, so I’ll keep you posted on the results, but for now, there are tons of reviews on...
StyleCaster

This Growth Serum Is Restoring People’s Thinning Strands to ‘The Best They’ve Ever Been’ & It’s 25% Off RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Hair loss is no doubt a frightening experience, but believe it or not, it’s far more common than you’d think. While on average most people lose between 50 to 100 strands a day, excessive thinning can arise due to a plethora of factors, such as stress, lifestyle changes, medications or genetics. While it’s always a good idea to flag drastic changes to a professional, there are a number of anti-loss products that can ease your discomfort and return your hair...
StyleCaster

This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has Tightening Eye Gels, Body Exfoliators & More For Up to 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Makeup and skincare products can get expensive between the cleansers, exfoliators, concealers, and lipsticks. However, the perfect time to shop for these beauty essentials is on Cyber Monday because there are tons of deals and savings that you won’t find at any other point in the year. With that in mind, Westmore Beauty has deals available sitewide on its best-selling skin tightening and makeup products that you don’t want to miss. For Cyber Monday, shoppers can save 20 percent on...
StyleCaster

Taurus—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Stand Up For Yourself, Even if That Scares You

Your Taurus horoscope for December 2022 starts off on a passionate, but intense note. Sagittarius season is underway, bringing the sun to your eighth house of death and rebirth. And although this may coincide with the shedding of skin and the letting go of outdated attachments, it’s also healing you in ways you never knew you needed. However, Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in Gemini in your second house of pride and ownership on December 1, which may shine a light on ways you’ve been cheated out of what you deserve. If someone is taking more than you’ve offered and...
StyleCaster

This Retinol Balm Brought a ‘Beautiful Improvement’ to Shoppers Eyes Within 2 Weeks—& It’s Discounted to $14 For 12 More Hours

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s officially peak shopping season—Cyber Monday sales were in full swing yesterday, with deals spanning across countless retailers. If you missed out on perusing everything up for grabs, we’ve got you covered on all things post-Cyber Monday sales, from hair growth oils to dark spot-fading face masks. Many retailers dropped their discounts ahead of actual Black Friday, including one of our favorite skincare brands, Versed Skin. But extending today, you can still shop bestsellers for up to 50 percent off,...
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free

Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
StyleCaster

This Best-Selling LED Face Mask Targets A Plethora of Skin Concerns—Save Up To 50% Post-Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Did you know that skin is the largest organ you have? Yes, that’s true. With that said, you’ll want to devote some time and care into taking care of your skin, especially your face to keep it in pristine condition. Whether you’re interested in reducing the appearance of wrinkles, hydrating skin, or even treating acne, then having trusty skincare products on hand is vital. You may have already gotten your hands on a vitamin C serum or tightening eye gel,...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Insane Hair Regrowth’ With This On-Sale Thickening Shampoo—Grab It on Mega Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Cyber Monday may be in our rearview mirror, but shoppers can still take advantage of all the under-the-radar deals across multiple categories, including beauty. This thickening shampoo for thinning hair seems to be a stand-out product among nearly 14,000 reviewers, not to mention, it’s on sale for 25 percent off its regular price today. Beyond reviving thinning strands, the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo will last you for months; it arrives at a whopping 16-ounces. Plus, the fact that it’s only around...
StyleCaster

Amazon’s Beloved Giant Boho Rug Is Less Than $100 RN—Sound The Alarm

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t be the only one who has experienced the following: You’re shopping for a rug online, when boom! You fall head over heels with one in particular and go to add it to your cart. It’s then that you realize the price you were comfortable with is for the 3×5 size—and you need something way, way bigger. As you select your desired size and watch the price triple, you decide to move on and continue your search. Finding a...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Stay Above the Drama & Prove Your Haters Wrong

Your horoscope for the week of November 28 to December 4 is potent with volatile energy and quaking with potential. And while you may be fully steeped in conflict, you can use this friction to your advantage. Ignore your instinct to get dragged into unnecessary drama and harness your emotions for something that motivates you and empowers you. After all, success is always the best revenge. Although Mars—planet of ambition and motivation—is currently retrograding through Gemini, it will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn on November 28, reminding you to play the long game. Don’t start a major project...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Treat Yourself Like Royalty During the Holidays

You’re completely on board with holiday shopping, because your Scorpio horoscope for December 2022 says you’re loving the dopamine hit of each purchase. Sagittarius season is underway, activating your second house of money, luxury and values. Extravagance is in the eye on the beholder, so give yourself permission to spend you money in a way that makes perfect sense to you. However, if you’re spending before you’ve paid off prior credit cards and you’re investing time and energy into someone who’s not reciprocating, it’s time to rethink your priorities. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your eighth house of...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy