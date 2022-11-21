ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I’ve Seen More Wolves Than Deer,” Hunters Report To Minnesota DNR Officers

Some parts of Northern Minnesota saw little success during the Minnesota firearm season. There are multiple reasons for this. First, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicted it would be a tough year for Northern Minnesota because of the harsh winters we've had the last few years. That's why hunting was restricted in many areas to "bucks only," or held the lottery for doe permits.
