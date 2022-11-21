ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers discuss the return of Ben Simmons in upcoming Nets matchup

By Ky Carlin
 3 days ago
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Brooklyn Nets will invade the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night looking to integrate Kyrie Irving back into lineup after his suspension.

Ahead of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the big focus is the return of Ben Simmons. The star guard spent six seasons in Philadelphia, playing four of them. He did not play for the team in the 2021-22 season because of how sour the relationship had grown.

He was moved to the Nets at the 2022 trade deadline, but didn’t play for Brooklyn due to a back injury. Now, healthy, he is expected to play on Tuesday, and the atmosphere is expected to be rowdy from the passionate Sixers fans.

“Our fans are gonna be our fans anyway, so it’ll be that type of atmosphere,” said coach Doc Rivers. “Ben’s playing great now, so we don’t want him to play great.”

Tobias Harris, who played with Simmons for three of those four seasons in Philadelphia, is more focused on just getting the win. He doesn’t want this matchup to be bigger than it already is.

“That’s a question for the fans,” said Harris. “Like me, I’m just worried about being healthy and being out there to help the team. All the other stuff, wherever you wanna go with that, I could care less. We’re just trying to get this group ready to be able to go out and fight for a victory.”

With Joel Embiid out for this matchup, it takes away some of the hype. But the team wants to keep this about the Sixers and the Nets. Not Embiid vs. Simmons.

“I don’t worry about that,” Rivers added. “They’ll get their chance. It’ll happen at some point, but it still has to remain at the end of the day. The 76ers want to beat the Nets, period. Maybe with him on there, we want to beat him more you know, I don’t know that. If I was a player, that’s how I would feel.”

The Sixers and the Nets clash at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

