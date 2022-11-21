Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
South Alabama seniors helped Jaguars’ program finally turn the corner in 2022
Whatever their final record might be, South Alabama’s 2022 seniors will be remembered as the class that helped the Jaguars finally turn the corner as a football program. South Alabama (9-2 overall, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) has already set FBS-era program records for overall victories, conference victories and road victories. The Jaguars host Old Dominion (3-8, 2-5) at Hancock Whitney Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday, which also doubles as the school’s Senior Day.
South Alabama football notes: Preparation continues for ODU amid Thanksgiving week
The final week of the college football regular season is always a bit haphazard due to the Thanksgiving holiday falling on Thursday. South Alabama continued practice for Saturday’s home finale vs. Old Dominion on Wednesday morning, then will work out again early Thursday. Players will then be dismissed for the remainder of the day so they can enjoy the afternoon and evening with friends and family before reconvening for Friday’s final walkthrough.
Saraland Star QB to Visit Alabama for Iron Bowl
KJ Lacey, the star quarterback of Saraland High School in the Mobile Bay area, has announced that he will be visiting Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. Lacey visited Tuscaloosa in an unofficial capacity in April. Lacey is credited by MaxPreps with a 65.9% completion rate, 2,885 passing yards,...
‘This game will be totally separate from the first:’ No. 1 Theodore, No. 4 Saraland battle in high-stakes rematch
Saraland and Theodore decided the Class 6A, Region 1 title at C.A. Douglas Field a little more than a month ago. The Bobcats used a ball-control offense and a Miguel Frias field goal with 1:19 left to come away with a classic 27-26 victory. The rematch happens Friday night –...
Mobile, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mobile. The Charles Henderson High School football team will have a game with Faith Academy on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. The Saint James School football team will have a game with Mobile Christian School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
How one Alabama city is pushing to bring a Trader Joe’s to town
The cozy waft of glazed maple walnut scones baking in an oven, the zest of a ginger spread awaiting holiday parties, and an apple crumble pie served up as that perfect Thanksgiving dinner dessert. At Trader Joe’s, the temptations of these items and more give the Monrovia, California-based retail chain...
Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
Mike Hollins discharged from hospital week after University of Virginia shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge native student-athlete injured in a University of Virginia (UVA) shooting that left three dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. has been discharged from the hospital Monday. Mike Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, released the following statement: “Mike has been discharged!!! I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, […]
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
After a two-year hiatus, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Thanksgiving Pow Wow will return
It’s been two years since the Poarch Band of Creek Indians hosted its Thanksgiving Pow Wow. The annual celebration of Native American dance, songs, and culture was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Now, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians is getting ready to celebrate the return...
utv44.com
Missing Elberta juvenile has been found
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: She has been located. The Baldwin County Sherrif's Office is seeking the public's health in finding a missing juvenile. Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. She is...
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
Watch Mobile’s Azalea Trail Maids at Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Mobile-based Azalea Trail maids were once again invited to March in Chicago’s 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Though the group has gained some controversy in the past, the Azalea Trial Maids are considered the official ambassadors for the city of Mobile. The controversy centers around their poufy dresses –...
Citronelle man killed in motorcycle crash in Mobile County: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Citronelle man is dead after hitting a tree while riding a motorcycle in Mobile County Monday afternoon, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. John D. Talbott, 25, was riding his 2006 Honda motorcycle on Sand Ridge Road at around 1:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 when […]
WPMI
Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue
A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0