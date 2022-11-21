ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

South Alabama seniors helped Jaguars’ program finally turn the corner in 2022

Whatever their final record might be, South Alabama’s 2022 seniors will be remembered as the class that helped the Jaguars finally turn the corner as a football program. South Alabama (9-2 overall, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) has already set FBS-era program records for overall victories, conference victories and road victories. The Jaguars host Old Dominion (3-8, 2-5) at Hancock Whitney Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday, which also doubles as the school’s Senior Day.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama football notes: Preparation continues for ODU amid Thanksgiving week

The final week of the college football regular season is always a bit haphazard due to the Thanksgiving holiday falling on Thursday. South Alabama continued practice for Saturday’s home finale vs. Old Dominion on Wednesday morning, then will work out again early Thursday. Players will then be dismissed for the remainder of the day so they can enjoy the afternoon and evening with friends and family before reconvening for Friday’s final walkthrough.
MOBILE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saraland Star QB to Visit Alabama for Iron Bowl

KJ Lacey, the star quarterback of Saraland High School in the Mobile Bay area, has announced that he will be visiting Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. Lacey visited Tuscaloosa in an unofficial capacity in April. Lacey is credited by MaxPreps with a 65.9% completion rate, 2,885 passing yards,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How one Alabama city is pushing to bring a Trader Joe’s to town

The cozy waft of glazed maple walnut scones baking in an oven, the zest of a ginger spread awaiting holiday parties, and an apple crumble pie served up as that perfect Thanksgiving dinner dessert. At Trader Joe’s, the temptations of these items and more give the Monrovia, California-based retail chain...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Is Piggly Wiggly open on Thanksgiving?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a forgotten pie crust or you’re short on beverages, Thanksgiving day can be a tough day to restock on food and drink. But some stores are open, at least for part of the day, including Piggly Wiggly. Mobile-area Piggly Wiggly stores opened Thursday at 7 a.m. and are set […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mike Hollins discharged from hospital week after University of Virginia shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge native student-athlete injured in a University of Virginia (UVA) shooting that left three dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. has been discharged from the hospital Monday. Mike Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, released the following statement: “Mike has been discharged!!! I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Missing Elberta juvenile has been found

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: She has been located. The Baldwin County Sherrif's Office is seeking the public's health in finding a missing juvenile. Ava Elizabeth Maudlin was last seen on November 21, 2022 around 12:00 P.M. at the Valley View Mobile Home Park in Elberta. She is...
ELBERTA, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue

A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Semmes business a ‘total loss’ in fire: Semmes Fire Rescue

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gill’s Glass in Semmes was completely burnt down after the building caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Semmes Fire Rescue Department officials. Officials said three fire engines from Semmes responded to Gill’s Glass on Lott Road after receiving reports about a fire. Firefighters with SFRD found out that chemicals were involved […]
SEMMES, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
206K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy