The final week of the college football regular season is always a bit haphazard due to the Thanksgiving holiday falling on Thursday. South Alabama continued practice for Saturday’s home finale vs. Old Dominion on Wednesday morning, then will work out again early Thursday. Players will then be dismissed for the remainder of the day so they can enjoy the afternoon and evening with friends and family before reconvening for Friday’s final walkthrough.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO