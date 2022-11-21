Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
5 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
shelbycountypost.com
Dynamic scorer, intriguing youth ready to lead Golden Bears
John Hartnett Jr. has to find a way to protect electric scorer Ollie Sandman. Now a senior, Sandman averaged 20.5 ppg last season for a Golden Bears squad that finished 5-18. He is on a quest in his final season to become just the 10th Golden Bear to break 1,000 career points.
Southside Times
Roncalli senior running back breaks career rushing record
Roncalli has a new record holder for career rushing yards. After rushing for 195 yards against New Palestine on Nov. 11, senior running back Luke Hansen has now eclipsed the school’s previous mark of 4,275 yards that was set by Joe Gillum (R’86) from 1983-85. The new record currently stands at 4,427 yards but can be added to this week thanks to the team’s win in the Regional on Friday vs. 4A #1 and previously unbeaten New Palestine. Hansen’s season total of 2,876 yards currently ranks him second in the state and sixth nationally.
shelbycountypost.com
Edinburgh rattles inexperienced Southwestern squad in season opener
EDINBURGH – Committing more turnovers than shots attempted is not a recipe for success. Southwestern shot 56% from the field in its season opener but took just 25 shots which allowed Edinburgh to run away with a 73-37 victory Tuesday. Caleb Dewey led the Lancers with 28 points, three...
shelbycountypost.com
Collegiate Update: Chandler off to strong start at Loyola
Maya Chandler scored a game-high 20 points on Nov. 16 in a 68-62 loss to Virginia. Chandler also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists for Loyola. It was the third straight game Chandler scored in double figures. The Triton Central graduate finished one point shy of tying her career high.
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Mitchell scores career-high 47 points to lead Waldron over Crothersville
Lucas Mitchell is proving to be a force to contend with at Waldron. The senior wing poured in a career-high 47 points Tuesday to lead the Mohawks to an 86-62 victory over visiting Crothersville. Mitchell followed up a 28-point performance Monday in Waldron’s win over Elwood with the third-best single-game...
thedailyhoosier.com
Three scholarship players out for IU basketball against Little Rock
Indiana will be without the services of three scholarship players on Wednesday evening against Little Rock, including a starter. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all emerged from the locker room not in uniform about 60 minutes prior to tip. Jackson-Davis appeared to be dealing with a back issue...
shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Yarling surpasses 1,000 career points in season-opening win over Elwood
Bryce Yarling entered his senior season needing just nine points to reach the 1,000-point club at Waldron. Yarling took less than eight minutes Monday in the Mohawks’ season opener against Elwood to reach the milestone. With two quick baskets and four made free throws, Yarling moved to 999 career...
wvsportsnow.com
NCAA Announces Final Four Sites for 2027-30
The NCAA announced on Tuesday four new sites for future Final Four events from 2027-30. Over the next few years the NCAA will host the Final Four events in Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024), San Antonio (2025) and Indianapolis (2026).
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
1017thepoint.com
RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS
(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
shelbycountypost.com
Reba J. Pruitt, 84, of Shelbyville
Reba J. Pruitt, 84, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. She was born October 8, 1938, in Shelby County, the daughter of Cecil Orville and Leona Eliza (Dennis) Jones. Reba is survived by her sons, Brent L. Drake and wife, Deena, and...
shelbycountypost.com
Randy Miles Sayre, Sr. "Muskie", 66, of Shelbyville
Randy Miles Sayre, Sr. “Muskie”, 66, of Shelbyville, passed away November 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 9, 1956 in New Castle, IN to Marion Sayre and Mary Kay Oldham “Katie”. Randy worked construction for 35 years and at PK USA for 8...
shelbycountypost.com
Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem
Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem, IN, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1938, in Indianapolis, to Harley Austin and Jesse (Kersey) Cox, Sr. He married his love Valerie Kay Conkin on December 1, 1961. In Harley’s younger years, he...
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
shelbycountypost.com
Vada Mae Crim, 91, of Shelbyville, former Manilla resident
Vada Mae Crim, 91, of Shelbyville, former Manilla resident, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Walker Place. Born May 12, 1931 in Rush County, she was the daughter of William Fleming Burton and Cora Belle (Klingman) Burton. She married Robert Eugene Crim on November 6,1949 and he preceded her on December 18, 2002.
shelbycountypost.com
Colleen Seeling, 64, of Franklin
Colleen Seeling, 64, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. Born May 14, 1958 in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Arthur Kemp. and Esther (Morrison) Kemp. She was married to William "Bill" Seeling for 25 years,. and although they divorced, they remained very good friends. He preceded...
shelbycountypost.com
Joan Jean Pile, 91, of Shelbyville
Joan Jean Pile, 91, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Ashford Place. Born November 12, 1931 in Shelby County, she was the daughter of Leonard Bland and Maud (Woods) Bland. She married Kenneth Richard Pile on June 29, 1952 and he preceded her in 2017. Survivors include...
WISH-TV
Avon High School tells staff to ‘remain in place,’ close doors after ‘situation’
AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A “situation” in a hallway of Avon High School led administrators to tell staff to “remain in place” and close the doors, according to the high school’s principal Matt Shockley. The “situation” happened during the final passing period of the...
