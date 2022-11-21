ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, IN

Dynamic scorer, intriguing youth ready to lead Golden Bears

John Hartnett Jr. has to find a way to protect electric scorer Ollie Sandman. Now a senior, Sandman averaged 20.5 ppg last season for a Golden Bears squad that finished 5-18. He is on a quest in his final season to become just the 10th Golden Bear to break 1,000 career points.
Roncalli senior running back breaks career rushing record

Roncalli has a new record holder for career rushing yards. After rushing for 195 yards against New Palestine on Nov. 11, senior running back Luke Hansen has now eclipsed the school’s previous mark of 4,275 yards that was set by Joe Gillum (R’86) from 1983-85. The new record currently stands at 4,427 yards but can be added to this week thanks to the team’s win in the Regional on Friday vs. 4A #1 and previously unbeaten New Palestine. Hansen’s season total of 2,876 yards currently ranks him second in the state and sixth nationally.
Edinburgh rattles inexperienced Southwestern squad in season opener

EDINBURGH – Committing more turnovers than shots attempted is not a recipe for success. Southwestern shot 56% from the field in its season opener but took just 25 shots which allowed Edinburgh to run away with a 73-37 victory Tuesday. Caleb Dewey led the Lancers with 28 points, three...
Collegiate Update: Chandler off to strong start at Loyola

Maya Chandler scored a game-high 20 points on Nov. 16 in a 68-62 loss to Virginia. Chandler also grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists for Loyola. It was the third straight game Chandler scored in double figures. The Triton Central graduate finished one point shy of tying her career high.
Three scholarship players out for IU basketball against Little Rock

Indiana will be without the services of three scholarship players on Wednesday evening against Little Rock, including a starter. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal all emerged from the locker room not in uniform about 60 minutes prior to tip. Jackson-Davis appeared to be dealing with a back issue...
NCAA Announces Final Four Sites for 2027-30

The NCAA announced on Tuesday four new sites for future Final Four events from 2027-30. Over the next few years the NCAA will host the Final Four events in Houston (2023), Phoenix (2024), San Antonio (2025) and Indianapolis (2026).
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock

Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
RHS WARNED IN SAME IHSAA MEETING THAT RESULTED IN KHALIQ SANCTIONS

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s more on the sanctioning of former Richmond High School boys basketball coach and current Mooresville coach Shabaz Khaliq that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. Khaliq was sanctioned and the program was placed on probation for what amounted to recruiting of players from other schools. Those were the same allegations Khaliq faced at Richmond, although he was never penalized. In the same meeting regarding Khaliq, the Richmond High School football team was also warned for playing an academically ineligible player. If Richmond would have won any of the games, they would have had to forfeit. But, that wasn’t an issue. Richmond finished 0-10 and was outscored 518-66 over the season.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
Reba J. Pruitt, 84, of Shelbyville

Reba J. Pruitt, 84, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Otterbein Senior Life in Franklin. She was born October 8, 1938, in Shelby County, the daughter of Cecil Orville and Leona Eliza (Dennis) Jones. Reba is survived by her sons, Brent L. Drake and wife, Deena, and...
Randy Miles Sayre, Sr. "Muskie", 66, of Shelbyville

Randy Miles Sayre, Sr. “Muskie”, 66, of Shelbyville, passed away November 22, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 9, 1956 in New Castle, IN to Marion Sayre and Mary Kay Oldham “Katie”. Randy worked construction for 35 years and at PK USA for 8...
Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem

Harley Austin Cox, Jr., 84, Greenfield, formerly of North Salem, IN, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1938, in Indianapolis, to Harley Austin and Jesse (Kersey) Cox, Sr. He married his love Valerie Kay Conkin on December 1, 1961. In Harley’s younger years, he...
Vada Mae Crim, 91, of Shelbyville, former Manilla resident

Vada Mae Crim, 91, of Shelbyville, former Manilla resident, passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Walker Place. Born May 12, 1931 in Rush County, she was the daughter of William Fleming Burton and Cora Belle (Klingman) Burton. She married Robert Eugene Crim on November 6,1949 and he preceded her on December 18, 2002.
Colleen Seeling, 64, of Franklin

Colleen Seeling, 64, of Franklin, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. Born May 14, 1958 in Evansville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Arthur Kemp. and Esther (Morrison) Kemp. She was married to William "Bill" Seeling for 25 years,. and although they divorced, they remained very good friends. He preceded...
Joan Jean Pile, 91, of Shelbyville

Joan Jean Pile, 91, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Ashford Place. Born November 12, 1931 in Shelby County, she was the daughter of Leonard Bland and Maud (Woods) Bland. She married Kenneth Richard Pile on June 29, 1952 and he preceded her in 2017. Survivors include...
