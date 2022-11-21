Read full article on original website
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Colorado Springs dubbed 'city of hate' after passing Amendment 2 in the 90s
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs was once known as the ‘city of hate’ after a movement was born there to block LGBTQ+ rights in the early 1990s. LGBTQ+ advocates said the city has come a long way since then, but the shooting at Club Q shows there’s still a lot of work left to do.
Focus on the Family sign vandalized, Colorado Springs police say
A sign on the property of Focus on the Family in Colorado Springs was vandalized Thursday, police confirmed. "We went out there to investigate if there was a crime that took place," police Sgt. Jason Ledbetter said of the overnight incident. "There is no suspect information at this time." "Their...
coloradopolitics.com
Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette
State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
kunc.org
Sheriff opposition to Colorado's red flag gun law under scrutiny after Club Q shooting
The Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and many more injured is raising questions about the state’s red flag gun law and the sheriffs who oppose it. The law is meant to prohibit people who are a threat to themselves or others from...
KRDO
Colorado Springs-based vendor takes over control of North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is turning over operations at North Share Marina at Lake State Pueblo to a Colorado Springs vendor. Tuesday, CPW said the department agreed to turn over operations at the marina to the O'Neil Group Co. The company agreed to operate it on a nine-month contract, giving the two sides time to negotiate and sign a formal, long-term contract.
kvnf.org
What a hate crime case might look like for the Colorado Springs shooter
We are learning this morning about another mass shooting, this time in Chesapeake, Va., where a gunman killed six people in a Walmart store. Police say the shooter was an employee who also wounded at least four people before dying of a self-inflicted wound. This happened just a few days after a shooter walked into an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs and killed five people. The suspect in that shooting is 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is in custody. Investigators are still gathering evidence to charge the suspect with murder and potentially with committing a hate crime.
Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
kvnf.org
KVNF Regional Newscast: November 22, 2022
The LGBTQ community nationwide and in Colorado mourns another senseless shooting at a Colorado Springs night club over the weekend. A 22 year old gunman killed at least 5 patrons and wounded 25 others around midnight on Saturday. The deadly incident which took place just moments before the start of Transgender Rememberence Day on Sunday. Delta native and founder of Delta Pride, Xavi Saenz, spoke with KVNF Sunday afternoon following the deadly shooting at Club Q.
Denver Post Tells Lauren Boebert 'We're Looking At You' After Colorado Shooting
The newspaper's editorial board implored the extremist Republican to "stop the intolerance."
Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, a survivor of the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs plans on sharing his story. KRDO learned a survivor of the LGBTQ nightclub tragedy plans on speaking while they continue to receive care at Centura Penrose Hospital. Hear the survivor, who wished to be identified only by his The post Hospitalized survivor of Club Q mass shooting shares story appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home
Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council and Mayor John Suthers are taking opposite stands on a five-month pause on enforcing the city’s ordinance regarding the ownership of goats and other hoofed animals. KRDO The Council, in a measure presented by members Randy Helms and Nancy Henjum, recently approved a moratorium for the ordinance The post Colorado Springs City Council overrides mayor’s veto of goat moratorium after recent passage appeared first on KRDO.
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
5 killed in Club Q shooting identified by Colorado Springs police
The five people killed at Club Q have been identified by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters were busy putting out several structure fires in Pueblo Monday night. Tuesday, the Pueblo Professional Firefighters tweeted a video of crews battling the flames. Crews said one of the fires was located on Hudson Avenue in Pueblo. "Our members are hard at work keeping the citizens of Pueblo safe," The post Crews battle several overnight structure fires in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Hispanic veteran who stopped Colorado Springs shooter recognized by oldest Latino civil rights group
Military veteran Richard Fierro's selfless response when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado gay club is being lauded by the nation's oldest Latino civil rights organization. The League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, is awarding him its presidential medal and $5,000 for his actions that helped bring down the shooter who killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Raymond Vance, killed in Club Q shooting, ‘missed unbearably’
Raymond Green Vance, 22, was visiting Club Q with his girlfriend to celebrate a birthday when a shooting occurred that evening. Vance did not leave the club.
