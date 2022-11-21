ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Says She Tried To ‘Minimize’ Her Blackness In Order To Be Accepted

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


Gabrielle Union shares that she had to “minimize” her Blackness during the times she was in search of acceptance.

The 50-year-old actress brought up the shocking tidbit during a candid chat with Yahoo News this week. While discussing her difficult role in The Inspection , initially, Union said it was hard tapping into the complicated layers of her character Inez French, a corrections officer who kicks her teenage son out of the house for being gay. The riveting drama is based on the real-life story of the film’s director Elegance Bratton.

“I was like, ‘I live differently. What have I ever given off to make anyone think that I could pull this off convincingly?’” said Union, who has been an advocate for the LGBTQ community. The Proudly CEO shows her unwavering support and guidance to her stepdaughter Zaya, who she shares with NBA star Dwyane Wade. In 2020, Zaya came out as transgender.

To connect with her character, Union said she had to transport back to moments in her life when she was conflicted with her own identity.

“I had to find the common ground with her. And that common ground is all of the things that we are willing to do in order to be seen, in order to move that much further ahead for a check, for a relationship, for acceptance, validation for white supremacy,” she continued. “What are we willing to gamble with? I mean to not make light of it, but I gambled with my upper lip. For many years I would literally smile [while hiding my lip], because I thought if I let my full lip be seen, then they would know I was Black.”

Union said that while she felt “silly and stupid” for trying to hide her identity, she was constantly struggling with “multiple personalities” in order to be accepted.

“I was trying to constantly change who I was, depending on the room, if I thought it was gonna get me this far ahead. All the things that you do for a man, all the things that you do for Jesus, all the things that you do for whoever you think that is going to deem you worthy, deem you good enough, deem you worthy of all the opportunities in life, riches, you’ll do anything. You will barter with anything. And for some of us, that’s children. And for me, it was my soul many times. So when I realized that common ground, it’s dark. It’s just very dark and disturbing.”

Social Media reacts

After the interview made headlines, some fans were shocked by Union’s confession. “What makes somebody as physically beautiful as Gabrielle Union “struggle” with their Blackness? ” one fan asked on Twitter. “We should really do a case study on this.”

While another social media user thought it was pretty odd that the actress would try to minimize her Blackness after she garnered Hollywood success by starring in a number of Black films.

During the early days of her entertainment career, Union garnered success from her roles in white comedies like 1999s She’s All That (1999), 10 Things I Hate About You (1999), and Bring It On (2000).

In the mid-2000s, the Omaha native began landing prominent roles in Black dramas and films such as 2012’s “Think Like A Man,” where she starred alongside Taraji P. Henson and Kevin Hart, and “Top Five” with Chris Rock.

Union’s long movie roster also includes 2001’s The Brothers, which starred Morris Chestnut and Bill Bellamy, in addition, to Deliver Us from Eva (2003) opposite LL Cool J.  Now, Union is drawing some Oscar buzz from her role in The Inspection, which will debut in theaters on Friday.

What do you think of Gabrielle Union’s confession? Tell us in the comments section.

Gabrielle Union Discusses Motherhood And Her New Baby Care Line In The April Issue Of 'Scary Mommy'

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

Collider

Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria to Star In and Produce LGBTQ Wedding Comedy

Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are working on an LGBTQ+ wedding comedy feature for Amazon Studios, as revealed by Variety. Union shared the news at the screening of The Inspection, also revealing that the wedding comedy is still in the works. Union also revealed that she and Longoria will most...
Glamour

Gabrielle Union Put a Literal Spin on the Bubble Hem

Thanksgiving is not until tomorrow, but according to Gabrielle Union, the holidays are here (and have been here all week). The 50-year-old actor, who is promoting her new Disney animated movie Strange World, wore a festive look in New York City on November 21 for an appearance on Good Morning America. She wore a sleeveless Loewe dress with diagonal white and red stripes—it’s giving candy cane—and a plunging neckline. The hem of the dress, which fell just below the knee, was adorned with three-dimensional balls in the same pattern as the dress. Think big dress ornaments, or a literal bubble hem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bustle

Dwyane Wade’s Tattoo For Gabrielle Union Proved To Be The “Best Bday Surprise”

Even in retirement, NBA vet Dwyane Wade is still scoring slam dunks. In honor of wife Gabrielle Union’s 50th birthday, not only did the basketball star plan an elaborate family getaway to Africa, but he also got a surprise tattoo to commemorate the milestone occasion: Union’s initials and a heart on his wrist. And, yes, her husband of eight years’ eternal ink inspired pretty much the precious reaction you might expect.
In Style

Gabrielle Union Paired the Most Regal Crown of Braids With a Sequined Dress

It's tough to pull focus from an Elie Saab gown that has mashed up sequins, a black-and-white checkerboard bodice, and swirling stripes, but Gabrielle Union balanced a busy gown with an intricate hairstyle. For the U.K. premiere of her new Disney animated film Strange World in London, Union wore a crown of braids that featured different sizes of rings that perched atop her slicked-back hair. Celestial? Sure, but it was the perfect balance to the geometric prints and patterns in her gown.
