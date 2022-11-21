5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs

All five victims in a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified by Monday morning by family and friends.

Ashley Paugh, a 35-year-old wife and mother of an 11-year-old daughter, had driven from La Junta to Colorado Springs with a friend Saturday and went to Club Q to see a comedian perform, her sister Stephanie Clark said.

She was not a member of the LGBTQ+ community but had friends who were, Clark said.

A customer named Raymond Green also died Saturday night, his mother told The Gazette. More details are to come.

Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her.

Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting began, a few minutes before midnight. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the Club Q tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was OK.

Kelly's sister, Tiffany Loving, learned of her death on Sunday, from the FBI.

"She was loving, always trying to help the next person out instead of thinking of herself. She just was a caring person,” Tiffany Loving told the Times.

Coworkers told The Gazette on Sunday that two bartenders, Daniel Davis Aston and Derrick Rump, had died in the mass shooting, which happened just before midnight.

This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston, shows his son Daniel Aston. Daniel Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022.

Aston, a transgender man who completed his transition in June, was remembered as being energetic, lively and helpful, Leia-Jhene Seals, a club performer, said.

Rump was described by other employees as bubbly, full of smiles and someone who liked to crack jokes.

Colorado Springs Police initially reported early Sunday that five people had died and 18 were wounded, then changed it to five dead and another 25 wounded.

On Monday, a joint operation between police and the city of Colorado Springs corrected the totals to five fatalities, and 17 people sustained gunshot wounds, another person injured in another manner and one victim with no visible injuries but considered a victim, according to city spokesman Max D'Onofrio. The situation was very chaotic on Sunday, D'Onofrio said, which led to the change in numbers.

The gunman also was injured and remains in police custody at a Colorado Springs hospital, D'Onofrio said.

From his hospital bed, patron Barrett Hudson said during a Facebook live post late Sunday that was shot seven times in the back at Club Q Saturday night.

Hudson said after he was hit with gunfire, he ran out the back doors and climbed up on a table to scale the back fence.

He made it to a nearby 7-Eleven, where people helped him.

“When they told me I had seven bullet holes in my back I thought I was dead,” Hudson said.

The bullets missed his organs, and he said he plans to leave Colorado to recover closer to family and friends in Charlotte, N.C.

“I really feel for the people that didn’t make it,” he said.

He also called for better security to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The hate comes after us more than other people,” he said.

The 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing 10 arrest-only charges related to the shooting, court records show.

Five of the arrest-only charges are for first-degree murder and five are for "bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury," according to court documents.

Aldrich sustained unknown injuries during the melee, in which two bar patrons took him down before police arrived on the scene.

One customer wrestled a gun away from the shooter and hit him in such a way to stop him and require him to be hospitalized, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told The Gazette on Monday.

Police said Sunday they found two weapons at the scene. Suthers said Aldrich carried a long rifle and a handgun.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities said.

The shooting “certainly has all the trappings of a hate crime,” said Suthers, Colorado’s former Attorney General, but additional investigation needs to take place, he said.

The police searched Aldrich’s home in Colorado Springs and seized items, Suthers said, adding that the investigation also will include a search of his social media and interviews with people he knew.

The charges against Aldrich are subject to change, and additional charges may be added, prior to his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. No court hearings have been set yet in the case.

Anyone in the community who might have been a victim or has information about a potential victim, or might have seen something or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (800) 225-5324.

Gazette reporters Zachary Dupont, Stephanie Earls, Breeanna Jent and Mary Shinn and contributed to this story.