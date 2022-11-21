ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

5 victims in Club Q mass shooting identified, as mourning continues around Colorado Springs

By Debbie Kelley debbie.kelley@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

All five victims in a Saturday night shooting spree at Club Q, an LBGTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, were identified by Monday morning by family and friends.

Ashley Paugh, a 35-year-old wife and mother of an 11-year-old daughter, had driven from La Junta to Colorado Springs with a friend Saturday and went to Club Q to see a comedian perform, her sister Stephanie Clark said.

She was not a member of the LGBTQ+ community but had friends who were, Clark said.

A customer named Raymond Green also died Saturday night, his mother told The Gazette. More details are to come.

Kelly Loving, a 40-year-old trans woman from Denver, was visiting Colorado Springs for the weekend, her friend Natalee Skye Bingham told the New York Times, calling Loving a close friend who had at times been like a "trans mother" to her.

Bingham said she and Loving had just ended a FaceTime call when the shooting began, a few minutes before midnight. Early the next morning, Bingham posted a desperate plea on social media seeking updates about the Club Q tragedy, whether anyone knew if Loving was OK.

Kelly's sister, Tiffany Loving, learned of her death on Sunday, from the FBI.

"She was loving, always trying to help the next person out instead of thinking of herself. She just was a caring person,” Tiffany Loving told the Times.

Coworkers told The Gazette on Sunday that two bartenders, Daniel Davis Aston and Derrick Rump, had died in the mass shooting, which happened just before midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gts3z_0jJ25CvK00
This undated photo provided by Jeff Aston, shows his son Daniel Aston. Daniel Aston was one of five people killed when a gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Saturday night, Nov. 19, 2022.

Aston, a transgender man who completed his transition in June, was remembered as being energetic, lively and helpful, Leia-Jhene Seals, a club performer, said.

Rump was described by other employees as bubbly, full of smiles and someone who liked to crack jokes.

Colorado Springs Police initially reported early Sunday that five people had died and 18 were wounded, then changed it to five dead and another 25 wounded.

On Monday, a joint operation between police and the city of Colorado Springs corrected the totals to five fatalities, and 17 people sustained gunshot wounds, another person injured in another manner and one victim with no visible injuries but considered a victim, according to city spokesman Max D'Onofrio. The situation was very chaotic on Sunday, D'Onofrio said, which led to the change in numbers.

The gunman also was injured and remains in police custody at a Colorado Springs hospital, D'Onofrio said.

From his hospital bed, patron Barrett Hudson said during a Facebook live post late Sunday that was shot seven times in the back at Club Q Saturday night.

Hudson said after he was hit with gunfire, he ran out the back doors and climbed up on a table to scale the back fence.

He made it to a nearby 7-Eleven, where people helped him.

“When they told me I had seven bullet holes in my back I thought I was dead,” Hudson said.

The bullets missed his organs, and he said he plans to leave Colorado to recover closer to family and friends in Charlotte, N.C.

“I really feel for the people that didn’t make it,” he said.

He also called for better security to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“The hate comes after us more than other people,” he said.

The 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing 10 arrest-only charges related to the shooting, court records show.

Five of the arrest-only charges are for first-degree murder and five are for "bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury," according to court documents.

Aldrich sustained unknown injuries during the melee, in which two bar patrons took him down before police arrived on the scene.

One customer wrestled a gun away from the shooter and hit him in such a way to stop him and require him to be hospitalized, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told The Gazette on Monday.

Police said Sunday they found two weapons at the scene. Suthers said Aldrich carried a long rifle and a handgun.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime, authorities said.

The shooting “certainly has all the trappings of a hate crime,” said Suthers, Colorado’s former Attorney General, but additional investigation needs to take place, he said.

The police searched Aldrich’s home in Colorado Springs and seized items, Suthers said, adding that the investigation also will include a search of his social media and interviews with people he knew.

The charges against Aldrich are subject to change, and additional charges may be added, prior to his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court. No court hearings have been set yet in the case.

Anyone in the community who might have been a victim or has information about a potential victim, or might have seen something or has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (800) 225-5324.

Gazette reporters Zachary Dupont, Stephanie Earls, Breeanna Jent and Mary Shinn and contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Correction: Colorado Springs Shooting-Heroes story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 22, 2022, about a shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, The Associated Press erroneously reported the rank of U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician Thomas James. He is a Petty Officer, Second Class, not an officer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Freeing predators to prowl on parole | Colorado Springs Gazette

State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Speed considered factor in deadly Pueblo crash

Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 1 celebrating thanksgiving with each other and loved ones. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Police searching for person...
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21News.com

IED found at home in Stratton Meadows

Colorado Springs Fire Department Station 1 celebrating thanksgiving with each other and loved ones. The deputies involved in the shooting death of Christian Glass, a young man who was killed by a deputy after calling 911 for help, have been indicted and fired. Nicole Fierro reports. Speed considered factor in...
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

'Blow it to holy hell:' Footage shows Anderson Lee Aldrich live-streamed 2021 bomb incident from Colorado Springs home

Video footage obtained by The Gazette Monday sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding a June 2021 bomb threat incident in which Anderson Lee Aldrich, identified by police as the Club Q shooting suspect, captures himself possessing multiple weapons while threatening to blow a home “to holy hell.” The man’s mother, Laura Voepel, reported the bomb threat to law enforcement, saying her son had made threats from within the house shown in the video with a homemade bomb, several weapons and ammunition, El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs postmaster in jail, investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records. Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16. “Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Pueblo Police attempting to identify beer thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three repeat beer thieves. According to the PPD, the three men pictured above have been regularly stealing cases of beer from a business in the 400 block of W. Abriendo Ave. If anyone...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Which restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — For those who are seeking an alternative to cooking all day for Thanksgiving, FOX21 News has compiled a list of restaurants open on Thursday, Nov. 24. Boston Market – The location at 1015 North Academy Boulevard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-store purchases only. Cracker Barrel – […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Narcity USA

A Drag Queen Reportedly Helped Stop The Colorado Nightclub Shooter & She Used Her Heels

A drag queen is being hailed as one of the heroes who helped stop a mass shooting at a 2SLGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Officials praised several bystanders on Monday for stepping in to stop the attacker, who opened fire late Saturday at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five people were killed and another 17 were injured in the attack, which ended with the gunman's arrest.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity

The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post. The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.Read it at The Washington Post
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy