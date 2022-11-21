Read full article on original website
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Looks in Street Style
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to today. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to IU in their best Gucci looks.
Cool, Not Cold: Nicolas Di Felice's Reinvention of Courrèges Centers On Warmth And Realness
It’s September in New York, just after Labor Day, and Nicolas Di Felice, artistic director of Courrèges, is putting the finishing touches to the French house’s new store in the city. (This is the second; the first shuttered 38 years ago.) It’s in SoHo, and it’s all space-age white, of course, inspired by Courrèges’s original rue François 1er boutique in Paris, which Di Felice recently had renovated. After launching his couture maison in 1961, André Courrèges virtually invented the futuristic grooviness of the ’60s with his gleaming vinyl jackets and we-have-liftoff go-go boots. Yet as Di Felice, 39—an animated and garrulous figure, quick to laugh and refreshingly devoid of pretension—has reimagined the Courrèges legacy since joining the house in 2020, there’s been plenty of himself in the mix too. Those spacious, ever-so-slightly off-kilter mirrored changing rooms, for instance: They’re based on Palladium, a nightclub that Di Felice frequented in his native Belgium, before life in Paris—and working for Nicolas Ghesquière at, first, Balenciaga and then Louis Vuitton—beckoned.
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (trainers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest In Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Collection
Ruminating over a caesar salad, Glenn Martens described this Diesel collection as “for everyone.” He continued, “Because Diesel is not a luxury brand, and this is important to remember. This means that our pre-collections—unlike say Louis Vuitton or Balanciaga who speak in ‘pre’ to the same customer as [the] main line—are for a different audience than our shows, although there is some overlap. Our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone. So it is a very different exercise for me.”
Reese’s Puffs x Ambush Is a Collaboration Andy Warhol Could Cosign
What Andy Warhol understood better than anyone is that fame that lasts 15 minutes or longer is both a top-down and a bottom-up construct. The foundation for his notoriety wasn’t his racy films, the shock came from his elevation of everyday, commonplace, even banal, consumer goods in the form of Brillo boxes and paintings of Campbell Soup cans. Without being readymades, these remained graphically close to the originals, and were provocative because they chipped at the barriers between high and low, fine and commercial art, in a world in which mingling of classes and nationalities was not so common.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Jennifer Lopez’s “Rich Girl” Manicure Is the Ultimate Holiday Season Neutral
Sometimes, the most sumptuous looks are also the simplest. Those in need of nail inspiration to round out their holiday beauty approach should look to Jennifer Lopez’s latest neutral manicure, which found strength (and style) through subtlety. “We wanted rich girl nails for the Thanksgiving holiday,” nail artist Tom...
Gabrielle Union’s Sculptural “Braid Flower” Updo Demands a Double Take
Beauty is always art, but in certain instances, the sentiment takes a more literal turn. Such was the case with Gabrielle Union’s latest hairstyle, which toed the line between updo and full-on sculpture. The actor stepped out for the London premiere of Strange World with her onyx lengths woven into a gravity-defying looped and structural style that mimicked an exaggerated bloom.
Meet the Designer Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s New “Converted Closet”
In season one of And Just Like That, we saw Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw mixing vintage (from her Fendi Baguette to her Chanel boots) with buzzy new pieces (the Gucci X Balenciaga Hourglass bag comes to mind). It’s an approach to dressing that feels very 2022: combining much-cherished pieces already in your wardrobe with investment buys that’ll stand the test of time.
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Photo Diary From an Emotional Trip to Cape Town With Gucci
“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Lily Aldridge, Lizzo, and More
This week, Instagram offered up some good old-fashioned glamour. The approach was par for the course for Rowan Blanchard, whose ingenue aesthetic included rounded bangs and bow-bedecked nails, while Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a sleek midi knot. Because birthdays provide the perfect excuse for upping the ante on all...
Marvel removes two Disney+ TV episodes as it spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Marvel has been forced to remove two TV episodes from Disney Plus after it spoiled a big MCU reveal.Earlier this week, the studio released Marvel Studios: Legends , a compilation clip series designed to recap fans on past events ahead of the studio’s forthcoming releases.The new instalments, released on Wednesday (23 November), placed the spotlight on Drax the Destroyer and Mantis, who are played in the Guardians of the Galaxy series by Dave Bautista and Pom Klementeiff, respectively.However, one of the clips featured in both episodes was actually a deleted scene revealing a rather big plot detail that...
Adele Kicked Off Her Vegas Residency in Showgirl Style
This weekend in Las Vegas, Adele kicked off her five month-long residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Originally set to start performing in January, the singer famously postponed the show a day before its premiere, saying it simply “wasn’t ready.” The delay was certainly worth the wait: Adele performed her hits on a stage complete with dramatic fire and rain effects, all the while wearing a custom look designed by Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. (Adele has been a big Schiaparelli wearer as of late.)
Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Luxe, Eco-Conscious Sneakers
Today, Katie Holmes stepped out in a cozy fall look, which included a long wool coat, a nubby cream cashmere knit sweater—worn on top of a collared shirt for a preppy effect—and a pair of artfully slouchy jeans. Around her neck, she wore an XXL mustard yellow scarf that grazed her knees. While much of her ensemble was new (at least to us observers), Holmes re-wore her Chloé Nama sneakers, which are crafted from recycled mesh and Leather Working Group-certified suede.
Shayne Oliver’s Subversive New Uggs Are an Ode to New Yorkers
When Shayne Oliver first burst onto the fashion scene with Hood by Air back in 2010, the New York designer garnered a cult following of streetwear devotees. In addition to his label, Oliver has briefly designed for Helmut Lang and launched Anonymous Club, a creative studio for art, performance, music, and fashion. The multihyphenate’s latest foray for his fans to get excited about? A collection of futuristic Ugg boots.
Kim Petras Pays Homage to Britney Spears at the American Music Awards
Every year, the red carpet at the American Music Awards are full of bold fashion statements. These are musicians and performers, after all—they know a thing or two about dramatic style. Kim Petras used her fashion choices to pay homage to Britney Spears. Specifically, she recreated the iconic denim gown that Spears famously wore to the AMAs back in 2001 (with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in a matching denim tuxedo, no less).
