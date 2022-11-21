Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries release date revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries will hit the streaming platform on Dec. 8, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

It was initially thought that the show’s release would be delayed due to backlash over the most recent season of “The Crown,” but Page Six confirmed last month that the streamer would be moving forward with a December release date .

The series, which will showcase the ousted royals’ “love story,” was once called “Chapters,” sources tell us, but the couple are believed to have changed their mind. The new title has not yet been made public.

Last week, Page Six revealed that Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, had dropped the project’s original director , Garrett Bradley, over differing opinions and brought in Liz Garbus instead.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries will be released on Dec. 8, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Getty Images

The former actress told Variety in October, “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

The series has been at the center of much speculation since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix and started filming last year.

It was initially thought that the doc’s release would be pushed back due to backlash over “The Crown.” Getty Images

The couple — who left the UK for California in early 2020 — were “ having second thoughts ” on the project following the Queen’s death, a source told us last month.

“Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language,” the insider continued.

Another source later told us that much of the show “contradicted” what the duke wrote in his upcoming memoir , “Spare,” which will be released on Jan. 10, 2023.

Netflix executives have yet to even discuss the doc’s existence, but Markle spoke out about it in an interview with the Cut in August.

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” the “Suits” alum told the mag.

Harry and Markle tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed son Archie and daughter Lilibet in May 2019 and June 2021, respectively.