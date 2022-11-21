ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Argentina left with one great question after Lionel Messi’s latest answer

It was over two hours after full-time when Lionel Messi finally emerged from the Lusail Stadium dressing room, his face a very different picture than the last time he exited the same ground. There was only, in his own words, “a great joy”. Messi stopped to talk to everyone, carrying that excitement that comes when a great relief settles in. There had also been a release.In the moments after Messi let fly for that exquisite strike to beat Mexico, he had evidently let go. He could be seen wiping away tears after a moment of communion with the Argentine...
90min

Why Takuma Asano left Arsenal

Japan's World Cup hero Takuma Asano used to be at Arsenal but left without ever playing a game for the Gunners - why?
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy